Did a man light fire near Melrose that eventually led to devastating LA wildfires? Video emerges (WATCH)

As firefighters continue to battle devastating wildfires, flames are not only scorching its lands but also fueling a wave of conspiracy theories. Among these is a viral video purportedly showing a man deliberately igniting a fire near Melrose, California, earlier today.

Fires across the Los Angeles area have killed at least 24 people, destroyed more than 12,000 structures and scorched more than 60 square miles. The largest by far — the Palisades and Eaton wildfires — continue to burn in Southern California, officials said. As firefighters continue to battle devastating wildfires, flames are not only scorching its lands but also fueling a wave of conspiracy theories. Among these is a viral video purportedly showing a man deliberately igniting a fire near Melrose, California, earlier today.

The video, which has been circulating widely on social media, has sparked outrage and speculation. Many are demanding accountability and clarity as to whether arson could be a contributing factor to the devastating wildfires that have already left a trail of destruction across the Golden State.

Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this viral video

Netizens are demanding fare investigation into the cause of the devastating wildfires.

"I hope President Trump opens a full investigation into this since we can't count on California's leadership!," a user shared.

The video has also reignited broader conspiracy theories about the origins of California's fires. Some claim deliberate arson, while others speculate about larger plots involving corporate interests or even advanced technology. 

