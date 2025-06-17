The Israeli military announced strikes on multiple missile sites in western Iran, hitting dozens of launchers.

Jerusalem: The Israeli military said Tuesday its forces struck several locations in western Iran, hitting "dozens" of missile launchers as the arch-foes traded fire for a fifth straight day.

"A short while ago, the Israeli air force completed a series of strikes in western Iran," a military statement said. "As part of the strikes, a number of sites and dozens of surface-to-surface missile launchers were struck."

Senior Iranian commander killed in Tehran strike

The Israeli military said earlier Tuesday that it killed senior Iranian commander Ali Shadmani in an overnight strike on a "command centre in the heart of Tehran" -- just four days after his predecessor, Gholam Ali Rashid, was killed in a similar Israeli raid.

It also said it had targeted multiple missile and drone sites in western Iran overnight, including infrastructure, launchers and storage facilities, with black-and-white footage showing some of them exploding.

Iranian media reported two explosions in the western city of Tabriz.

No signs of de-escalation

Despite mounting calls to de-escalate, neither side has backed off from the blitz that began Friday, when Israel launched an unprecedented aerial campaign targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities.