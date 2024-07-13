Oct 7 massacre mastermind eliminated? Israel targets Hamas chief Mohammed Deif in Gaza attack (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    In a significant military operation on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed targeting two senior Hamas leaders, Mohammed Deif and Rafa’a Salameh, in an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

    In a significant military operation on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed targeting two senior Hamas leaders, Mohammed Deif and Rafa’a Salameh, in an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip. Deif, the commander of Hamas’s military wing and the alleged mastermind of the October 7 massacre, and Salameh, the commander of the Khan Younis Brigade, were reportedly in a low building located between the al-Mawasi area and Khan Younis at the time of the strike.

    According to the Gaza health ministry, the attack resulted in 71 fatalities and nearly 300 injuries. However, it remains uncertain whether Deif was among those killed.

    Military sources indicated that the strike took place in a civilian environment but clarified that it was not within a tent camp for displaced Palestinians. Several dozen Hamas operatives, including guards, were also present in the area when the strike occurred. Despite the proximity to the Israeli-designated humanitarian zone encompassing al-Mawasi and western Khan Younis, the IDF asserted that the airstrike was precise and solely targeted the Hamas site.

    The IDF’s assessments suggest no Israeli hostages were present at the location during the strike. However, the military is still awaiting intelligence confirmation on whether Deif and Salameh were killed.

