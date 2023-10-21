Israel Hamas War Day 15: From Rafah crossing opening to IDF's Gaza gameplan... 10 latest updates

Despite Israel's persistent airstrikes in the area, Palestinian rocket attacks into Israel persist. Meanwhile, in Gaza, a population of 2.3 million people, half of whom have been displaced from their homes, is currently facing food rationing and grappling with contaminated water.

It's day 15 of the Israel-Palestine war. While Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes in the area, Palestinian rocket attacks into Israel persist. In Gaza, a population of 2.3 million people, with half of them displaced from their homes, is facing food rationing and grappling with water contamination. Hospitals are grappling with the scarcity of medical provisions and fuel for emergency generators due to an extensive power outage. Here are 10 latest developments:

* Fearing that Israeli Defence Force's ground offensive would derail efforts to secure additional hostage releases, the US and Europe are quietly pushing Israel to hold off the mission

* Egypt is hosting regional leaders and senior Western officials for a summit on the Israel-Hamas war. The meeting is expected to discuss ways to de-escalate the fighting and seek a cease-fire.

* After a week of rigorous negotiations involving the United States, Israel, Egypt, and the United Nations, the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza has been opened to permit the passage of 20 Egyptian trucks transporting vital medical supplies.

* The US Embassy in Israel has conveyed that the Gaza-Egypt border may potentially open on Saturday, allowing foreigners to depart the blockaded Palestinian enclave. In a social media update, the embassy mentioned that it had been informed about the possible opening of the Rafah crossing at 10 a.m. (12:30 pm). However, the duration for which foreign citizens will be able to exit Gaza remains uncertain.

* Citing security threats, Israel has issued a warning to its citizens against travelling to Egypt, Jordan and Morocco. Agencies noted that there had been "significant aggravation" in protests against Israel and displays of "hostility and violence against Jewish symbols".

* The Israel Defense Forces continued to carry out strikes against Hamas sites, anti-tank missile launch sites and sniper positions in high-rise buildings, in the Gaza Strip overnight.

* Palestinian terrorists in Gaza too continued to pound Israel’s south with rockets. One rocket directly hit a home. Rocket barrages were aimed at Ashkelon, Ashdod, Sderot and several nearby towns

* Defence Minister Yoav Gallant outlined Israel's goals in its conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He stated that the objectives of the war include the dismantling of Hamas by targeting its military and governmental infrastructure. The ultimate aim is to establish a new "security reality" in the region after Hamas has been neutralized.

* Israel has lashed out at Climate activist Greta Thunberg for her holding a placard along with three other activists in support of Gaza. Israel, through its official X handle, told her that Hamas doesn't use sustainable materials for their rockets, "which have butchered innocent Israelis".

* Visual analysis by multiple agencies has now confirmed that the destructive explosion at a Gaza hospital was probably the result of a rocket launch from within Palestinian territory. This rocket appears to have deviated from its intended path, disintegrated in mid-air, and ultimately impacted the ground.