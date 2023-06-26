Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Islamic State owns up killing of Sikh in Pakistan's Peshawar; second attack in two days

    Islamic State terror group alleged that the victim, identified as 29-year-old Manmohan Singh, belonged to a Sikh sect deemed 'polytheistic'. The killing once again highlights the precarious situation of minorities in Pakistan. The incident has sent shockwaves in the Sikh community

    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

    In yet another reminder of how minorities are unsafe in Pakistan, a member of the country's Sikh minority community was fatally shot by terrorists in Peshawar during an overnight attack. The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that the victim belonged to a Sikh sect they considered 'polytheistic'.

    The victim, Manmohan Singh, was a 29-year-old Sikh shopkeeper who sold cosmetics near Rasheed Garhi Chowk, a short distance from Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh. On Saturday night, as he was returning home in an autorickshaw, armed assailants on motorcycles opened fire. He succumbed to injuries to the chest and head. Gurpal Singh, a Sikh activist based in Peshawar, expressed his sorrow over the incident.

    During Manmohan's funeral, the Sikh community appealed to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Sikhs worldwide to bring attention to their plight and take necessary measures to ensure their safety, as they have repeatedly become targets of terror attacks in Peshawar. 

    Media reports claimed that the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the killing, citing Singh's affiliation with what they referred to as a "polytheistic" Sikh sect in Peshawar. The group also claimed responsibility for injuring another Sikh individual in the city the day prior.

    Gurpal revealed that out of Peshawar's 7,000-strong Sikh community, over 800 had already migrated to Nankana Sahib and Lahore out of fear for their lives, while others had sought refuge elsewhere. The situation remains dire, and the community seeks support and attention to address the ongoing threats they face.

