Watch: Islamic extremists disrupt Yoga Day event in Maldives

In an unprecedented incident, angry Islamic extremists disrupted the International Yoga Day celebration at Maldives national football stadium in Male on June 21 and forced the participants to leave the premises immediately.

The mob barged into the stadium at 0630 hours and threatened the Yoga and meditation practitioners if they continued to perform the exercise.

It should be noted that the entire world community celebrates Yoga Day on June 21 for a healthy life. In 2014, the United Nations acknowledged and announced that the International Day of Yoga to be commemorated on June 21 of every year. Maldives was among the 177 nations that voted in favour of co-sponsoring the UN resolution to observe the day.

Local police had to resort to shelling tear gas into the field to disperse the protestors. The radical elements had already threatened such action if they continued with holding it.

The City Council had to turn down the request of holding the Yoga Day celebration at Rasfannu artificial beach citing mounting public pressure. As per the reports, Yoga meditation is a highly-contested subject among Islamic scholars with contrastingly polarizing opinions.

"Some scholars postulate that yoga meditation is parallel to sun-worshipping. Yoga meditation is a hotly debated topic among Islamic scholars, with opposing viewpoints," a Twitter user said.

Maldives government assures of action

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih assured of instituting an investigation into the incident that had happened at the Stadium.

"An investigation has been launched by the Maldives Police into the incident that happened this morning at Galolhu stadium. This is being treated as a matter of serious concern and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law," the President said.

Opposition hand cannot be ruled out

Opposition leaders under the leadership of former President and pro-China leader Abdulah Yameen had started the 'India Out' campaign last year but it has been gaining traction in recent months.

The campaign is basically aimed at keepinh India out of Maldives at the behest of China. The movement has gained a stream, particularly after the Maldives' Supreme Court overturned a money-laundering conviction case against Abdulla Yameen.

The next presidential election is slated to take place in 2023.

The Chinese-backed ploy

The campaign is also critical of the Solih government's 'India First' policy that has led to the strengthening of economic and defence cooperation with New Delhi. The opposition parties are of the view that New Delhi threatens the Male's sovereignty and unduly interferes in its internal affairs.

Historically, India and Maldives have been sharing close ties but the relationship witnessed strain ties during Yameen's 2013-18 tenure.

During Yameen's regime, the archipelago nation became the second South Asian country after Pakistan to sign a Free Trade Agreement with China.

China had infused huge money in major infrastructure projects including a $200million, 2.1-kilometer bridge connecting two of the archipelago's main islands. However, experts believe that the Maldives has entered into a 'debt trap' with Chinese loans.

