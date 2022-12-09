Iranian women shot in eyes, faces, genitals during protests: Report

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Shots to the eyes of women, men and children were particularly common, the report said. It further said that Iranian women part of protests against the regime over the hijab law are being shot in their faces, breasts and genitals.

As anti-hijab protests rage continues in Iran, security forces are reportedly targeting unarmed women with shotgun fire to their faces, breasts and genitals, a report said. Doctors and nurses said they initially noticed the practise after seeing that women frequently arrived with different wounds than males, according to the report. They were treating protestors in private to avoid being arrested. It added that shotgun pellets were frequently found in the legs, buttocks, and backs of men.

According to media reports, which cited medical professionals who treated the gunshot wounds, the "birdshot pellets" that security personnel fired on protestors from close range were intended to hit women's faces, breasts, and genitalia.

Also Read | Taliban carry out 1st public execution since Afghanistan takeover

The report stated that some of the other medical personnel accused security forces, especially the notorious pro-regime Basij militia, of disobeying riot control procedures such shooting firearms at feet and legs to protect critical organs.

Since September 16, protests have erupted across Iran in response to the murder of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman of Kurdish descent who was detained after being held in custody by the morality police for allegedly breaking the Sharia-based hijab legislation.

Also read: China scraps many COVID regulations, allows home quarantine, ends temporary lockdowns

Turbans have been thrown off Muslim clerics' heads and protesters have torched their head coverings while yelling anti-government chants. Since Mahsa Amini's passing, more and more women, especially in Tehran's posh north, have stopped wearing the headscarf.

The United States, Israel, European nations, and Saudi Arabia, according to Iranian officials, are behind the ongoing turmoil and exploited Amini's death as a "excuse" to harm the nation and its institutions.

The hijab has been a fundamental ideological issue for Iranian officials, who have frequently stated they would not budge from it. It has been required since shortly after the nation's 1979 Islamic revolution.

Also Read | Indonesia passes new criminal code, bans sex outside marriage; check details