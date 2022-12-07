Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taliban carry out 1st public execution since Afghanistan takeover

    The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has carried out its first public execution since their takeover of the country last year, the latest in a series of landmarks in a return to hardline policies and draconian punishments.

    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 6:25 PM IST

    The Taliban authorities on Wednesday executed an Afghan convicted of killing another man, the first public execution since the former insurgents took over Afghanistan last year, a spokesman said. The statement underlined the new Afghan government's determination to maintain the strict regulations put in place since they assumed power in August 2021 and to uphold Sharia, or their interpretation of Islamic law.

    According to Zabihullah Mujahid, the top Taliban government spokesperson, the execution took place in western Farah province in front of hundreds of onlookers and several senior Taliban figures, including those from the region and the capital of Kabul.

    After receiving the blessing of three of the nation's top courts and Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban supreme leader, the decision to execute the sentence was "decided very carefully," according to Mujahid.

    The man who was put to death was named as Tajmir from the province of Herat. He was found guilty of murdering another man five years prior and robbing him of his motorcycle and cell phone. Mustafa, a resident of the neighbouring province of Farah, was named as the victim. Afghan males frequently solely go by one name.

    Tajmir was detained by Taliban security forces after Tajmir was implicated in the crime by the victim's family, according to a statement from Mujahid, the spokesperson. The statement said that Tajmir had allegedly confessed to the murders but did not specify when the arrest occurred.

    Those found guilty of crimes in Taliban tribunals were subjected to public executions, floggings, and even stonings under the former Taliban government of the nation in the late 1990s.
    The Taliban had first vowed to be more moderate and allow for women's and minority rights before they overran Afghanistan in 2021, in the closing weeks of the US and NATO soldiers' withdrawal from the nation after 20 years of war.

    Instead, they have limited people's liberties and rights, including prohibiting girls from attending school past the sixth grade. Additionally, they have conducted out public lashings in many regions to punish men and women who were suspected of stealing, having an affair, or evading their responsibilities. An economic crisis and the lack of formal recognition from the international community have made it difficult for the former insurgents to make the transition from fighting to ruling.

