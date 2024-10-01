'Iranian fire on Israel will have consequences': IDF claims readiness amid threat of missile attack from Iran

In a growing tension in the Middle East, US officials have warned Israel that Iran is preparing for an imminent ballistic missile attack, which could rival the large-scale assault the Islamic Republic launched in April.

In a growing tension in the Middle East, US officials have warned Israel that Iran is preparing for an imminent ballistic missile attack, which could rival the large-scale assault the Islamic Republic launched in April. A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, indicated that intelligence suggests preparations for a missile strike against Israel are underway.

According to reports from the Associated Press and CBS, a senior official from the White House has characterized the threat as imminent, signaling that the United States is actively supporting Israel's defensive preparations. This warning mirrors similar alerts issued before Iran's previous missile and drone assault in April, which saw over 300 projectiles launched toward Israeli territory.

The Iranian government has recently reiterated its intention to retaliate for the assassination of prominent Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last Friday. Tehran's vow to avenge this death adds urgency to the situation, and US intelligence sources are closely monitoring developments.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are currently on high alert, with spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirming that no missiles have yet been launched from Iran. Hagari stated, “A short while ago, our American allies updated us that they identify preparations by Iran for imminent missile fire at the State of Israel.” He emphasized that that as of now, no aerial threats have been launched at Israel from Iran.

“We’ve dealt with this threat in the past, and we’ll deal with it now. We are at the highest readiness — offensive and defensive,” he added.

"Together with the US," he said, "we are watching developments in Iran."

“Iranian fire on the State of Israel will have consequences,” he warned. “We have plans and we have capabilities," the IDF spokesperson concluded.

In response to the escalating threat, the US embassy in Jerusalem has issued a security alert advising its employees and their families to shelter in place until further notice. This warning reflects the serious nature of the intelligence regarding potential Iranian missile strikes and underscores the urgency of the situation.

As tensions mount, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi are conducting situation assessments with senior IDF officers. These meetings are critical for formulating a response plan should Iran carry out its threats.

In April, Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel, involving over 300 drones and missiles in retaliation for an airstrike on an Iranian diplomatic facility in Damascus that resulted in the death of a senior member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards. While the majority of these projectiles were intercepted by Israeli defenses, the attack marked a significant escalation in hostilities between Iran and Israel.

