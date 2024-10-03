Israel strikes central Beirut following clashes with Hezbollah, 6 killed

After a day of intense clashes between Israeli and Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon, Israel launched airstrikes on central Beirut early Thursday (Oct 3), killing at least six people.

Tel Aviv: Following a day of intense clashes between Israeli and Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon, Israel launched airstrikes on central Beirut early Thursday (Oct 3), resulting in the deaths of at least six people. Three missiles also struck the southern suburb of Dahiyeh, the location where Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed the previous week. Loud explosions echoed through the area, according to Lebanese security officials.

Israel has shifted its focus from the Gaza conflict to reinforcing its border with Lebanon, following nearly a year of hostilities with Hezbollah that have displaced tens of thousands of Israelis. Last week, Israeli forces delivered a major setback to Hezbollah by killing the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

A day after Iran launched over 180 missiles into Israel, Israel announced on Wednesday that eight soldiers were killed in ground combat in southern Lebanon as its forces pushed into the region. The Israeli military confirmed that regular infantry and armored units had joined the operations in Lebanon, amid growing concerns that Iran’s missile strikes and Israel's vow of retaliation could spark a broader conflict in the oil-rich Middle East.

Iran characterized Tuesday’s missile barrage, its largest strike on Israel to date, as retaliation for the killings of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh by Israeli forces.

Hezbollah claimed that its fighters engaged Israeli forces within Lebanon, marking the first reported ground clashes since Israeli troops crossed the border on Monday. The group stated that it had destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks using rockets near the border town of Maroun El Ras.

On Wednesday, Israel conducted three airstrikes on Hezbollah's stronghold in the southern suburbs of Beirut, prompting residents in the densely populated area to evacuate as explosions reverberated throughout the city. Lebanon's health ministry confirmed that 46 people were killed, and 85 others injured in the last 24 hours from Israeli airstrikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a condolence message, said, "We are at the height of a difficult war against Iran's Axis of Evil, which wants to destroy us."

"This will not happen because we will stand together and with God's help, we will win together. We will return our abductees in the south, we will return our residents in the north, we will guarantee the eternity of Israel," Netanyahu said.

On Wednesday, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) voiced "strong concern" about the escalating crisis in the Middle East, emphasizing that a diplomatic resolution remains possible. They stressed that a broader regional conflict would not benefit anyone.

