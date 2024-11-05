'IQ test of America'? Memes trend as Harris vs Trump showdown begins for 2024 Election

This wave of memes comes as over 160 million American voters head to the polls on Tuesday. While most states are strongly aligned with either the Democratic or Republican party, only seven of the 50 states are considered true swing states this year.

With the US Election 2024 race heating up, social media has become a meme battleground, reflecting the intensity and humor surrounding the contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Platforms like X (formerly Twitter) are brimming with political satire, humorous jabs, and creative commentary as supporters from both sides rally online.

This wave of memes comes as over 160 million American voters head to the polls on Tuesday. The election is expected to be tightly contested, with results potentially coming down to the wire. While most states are strongly aligned with either the Democratic or Republican party, only seven of the 50 states are considered true swing states this year.

These "purple states," which include places like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona, hold a critical 100 electoral votes that could ultimately decide the winner.

Memes are quickly emerging as a powerful tool in shaping public perception and generating enthusiasm across demographics. As the election unfolds, here's a look at some of the most viral and clever memes circulating online:

