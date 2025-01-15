Internet blackout on January 16, 2025? Influencers claim global outage in viral videos. But what's the truth?

The buzz? An edited video claims that The Simpsons foretold a global internet blackout slated for January 16, 2025.

First Published Jan 15, 2025, 12:57 PM IST

The Simpsons, the iconic animated series celebrated for its uncanny knack for predicting future events, has once again found itself at the center of a bizarre online frenzy. From forecasting technological marvels like smartwatches to alluding to monumental global occurrences, the show has earned a legendary reputation. Fans frequently share clips and memes of its so-called "predictions," with many humorously dubbing the creators as time travelers.

Building on this viral mystique, a viral rumor has ignited widespread debate across social media. The buzz? An edited video claims that The Simpsons foretold a global internet blackout slated for January 16, 2025.

The viral video and its claims

The video, widely circulated online, purports to depict an episode of internet shutdown on January 16, coinciding with Donald Trump’s alleged inauguration. However, sharp-eyed observers have noted a critical discrepancy—Trump’s inauguration, if it were to occur, is officially scheduled for January 20.

The clip suggests a white shark might trigger the outage by gnawing through underwater internet cables. Social media influencers and content creators have eagerly shared this doctored footage on Instagram, fueling speculation about its supposed predictive power. While some theorize a worldwide blackout, others suggest it would be confined to the US

The internet has responded to the hoax with an outpouring of humor and creativity. Users are poking fun at the wild claims, with many joking about how they’d spend January 16 in the face of such an event.

Can sharks really cause Internet blackouts?

While the video's claims are undoubtedly satirical, it has piqued curiosity about whether sharks can genuinely disrupt the internet. According to a BBC report, there have been documented instances of sharks chewing on underwater cables, leading to minor outages. These cables, critical for global communication, have occasionally shown teeth marks not only from sharks but also from barracudas.

In response, tech giants like Google have taken proactive measures, wrapping their submarine cables in Kevlar-like materials to safeguard against such nibbling incidents.

