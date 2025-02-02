Indian travel vlogger Mohammed Anas Khan faces harassment while filming in Africa, WATCH viral video

Indian vlogger Anas Khan faced harassment in Equatorial Guinea while filming a selfie video, leading to a confrontation with a local man. The incident went viral, sparking online criticism of the man's behavior.

Indian travel vlogger Mohammed Anas Khan aka Anas Khan who run a YouTube channel named "Travel with AK" went through an ordeal in the African nation of Equatorial Guinea while filming a vlog. Anas Khan was walking through the streets of the nation while filming a selfie video when a man, apparently a local, stopped and questioned him.

The local man tried to grab his recording equipment and questioned Anas Khan, who tried to make him understand that he is not filming anyone else but himself. But he continued to speak assertively and even asked the YouTuber to show him the documents. Following this, Anas Khan said he is calling the police.

All of these incidents were caught on camera and went viral on social media, with netizens sharply criticizing the appalling behaviour of the African man.

"Harrassing is wrong he is doing vlog only," a used said. Another said,"They also come into our country,we respect them,this is unacceptable"

Another user on X claimed this is a common tactic and said, "It's a common tactic like in India...creating this drama just to milk money from tourists. It's all a show to profit off people's ignorance".

