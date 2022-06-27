Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian-origin man sitting in parked SUV in New York shot dead

    New York, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

    According to media reports, a 31-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead while sitting in a parked SUV down the street from his home in New York. Just days after, an Indian national was killed after suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the head in Maryland.

    Satnam Singh was discovered sitting in a car with gunshot wounds in his neck and torso in the South Ozone Park section of Queens at around 3:46 pm, on Saturday, as per the New York Post, citing the New York Police Department.

    According to the New York Daily News, Singh was sitting in the black Jeep Wrangler Sahara borrowed from a friend when a gunman approached and began shooting.

    Singh was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

    Although police stated that the gunman approached Singh on foot, neighbours said the shots were fired from a silver sedan with a black trunk as it passed the Jeep.

    "Singh was walking up 129th St. to his car when the other car with the perp pulled up," stated neighbour Joan Cappellani.

    "The vehicle did a U-turn, came back, and then Pow! Pow! Pow!" and then went down 129th Street," she explained.

    The shooting was captured on her home's security cameras, which she said are being reviewed by NYPD personnel.

    Detectives were trying to figure out whether the gunman was aiming for Singh or if he was hoping to kill the SUV's owner and had no idea who was inside. There have been no arrests.

    This comes just days after Telangana national Sai Charan was discovered injured with an apparent gunshot wound inside his SUV in Baltimore, Maryland.

    The 25-year-old was rushed to a trauma centre and was pronounced dead on June 19.

    (With inputs from PTI)

