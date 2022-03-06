'Situation is bad,' says Indian-origin man evacuated from Ukraine, thanks Modi govt

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News correspondent, an Indian family living in Ukraine for the last 25 years spoke about their trauma and ordeal of fleeing and reaching the Poland border. Speaking with Asianet News at the Poland-Ukraine border, Abhishek Kumar, along with his family, who had been staying in Kharkiv for the last 25 years, were evacuated and now, they are coming back to India.

Abhishek, an Indian-origin man, went to Ukraine in 1995 to study, and after that, he started running his own business there. He started his family also and has two beautiful daughters. Elaborating about his ordeal, he said the family took a train and for the past five days they had been trying to leave the place.

"The situation is terrible; it's really bad. No one could have ever thought that Russia could attack like this. Earlier, we were taking it easy as no one had an idea that the situation could grow so bad," Kumar said.

Kumar concluded by saying, "We are now going back to India; my parents are there. We want to thank the Indian government, people who are involved in the evacuation process, for saving us."

