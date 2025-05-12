The Centre on Monday issued the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to reopen the 32 airports that had been shut since May 9 owing to the military tension between India and Pakistan.

The Centre on Monday issued the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to reopen the 32 airports that had been shut since May 9 owing to the military tension between India and Pakistan, following New Delhi's Operation Sindoor.

“Attention Flyers; reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025. It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect,” Airports Authority of India stated in a press release.

“It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with Airlines and monitor Airline’s websites for regular updates,” it added.

Full list of airports reopened

1. Adhampur

2. Ambala

3. Amritsar

4. Awantipur

5. Bathinda

6. Bhuj

7. Bikaner

8. Chandigarh

9. Halwara

10. Hindon

11. Jaisalmer

12. Jammu

13. Jamnagar

14. Jodhpur

15. Kandla

16. Kangra (Gaggal)

17. Keshod

18. Kishangarh

19. Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)

20. Leh

21. Ludhiana

22. Mundra

23. Naliya

24. Pathankot

25. Patiala

26. Porbandar

27. Rajkot (Hirasar)

28. Sarsawa

29. Shimla

30. Srinagar

31. Thoise

32. Uttarlai

Operations resume at Chandigarh Airport

Flight operations at Chandigarh International Airport have resumed. In a post on X, Chandigarh Airport authorities wrote, “Flight services to and from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, have resumed as of 10:30 AM on 12th May 2025. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for updated schedules.”

Indigo Airlines issues advisory

IndiGo Airlines has issued an advisory stating that the airports are open are operations. However, passengers may experience a delay as operations gradually return to normal. All travellers must check the latest flight status for their convenience.

The move comes amid signs of easing tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border. The Indian Army on Monday morning reported that the night had remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir, with no hostilities between the Indian and Pakistani militaries.

“The night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the international border. No incident has been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days,” Indian Army said.