India-Canada tensions escalate after Khalistanis attack devotees outside temple in Brampton (WATCH)

Canadian MP Chandra Arya posted a video on social media platform X, showing an incident where Khalistani extremists reportedly attacked Hindu-Canadian devotees within the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton. Arya strongly condemned the violence, stating that Khalistani extremists had "crossed a red line" with their actions.

"A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada," his X post read.

"I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that in addition to Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated into our law enforcement agencies. No wonder that under the 'freedom of expression' Khalistani extremists are getting a free pass in Canada. As I have been saying for long, Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up and asserts their rights and hold politicians accountable," he added.

Peel Regional Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and confirmed they were aware of the protest occurring in the city's northeastern area.

“While we respect the individual rights to protest as per the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, our duty and responsibility remains to maintain public order and ensure the safety of everyone,” the statement reads.

The attack by Khalistani supporters follows the strained India-Canada relations after the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada had alleged involvement of India's Home Minister Amit Shah in Nijjar's murder, which led India to issue a strong protest. Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor confirmed to the Standing Committee on Security that Amit Shah’s involvement extended to Nijjar's assassination and Canada's surveillance efforts, which intensified India's outrage.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead on June 18 last year. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in Nijjar’s murder, an allegation India dismissed as baseless. However, Trudeau’s accusation strained India-Canada relations. In connection with Nijjar’s murder, Canadian police have arrested Indian nationals Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh.

