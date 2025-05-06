A video of an Islamic preacher from Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gone viral on social media, in which he claims that the Pashtun community will stand with the Indian Army if India attacks Pakistan.

A video of an Islamic preacher from Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gone viral on social media, in which he claims that the Pashtun community will stand with the Indian Army if India attacks Pakistan. The video emerged amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 tourists were killed.

The video is from a prominent mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — a region long under the shadow of both the Pakistani Army’s operations and Taliban’s influence.

In the video, the preacher addresses a local crowd with the Quran in hand and says in Pashto, “I swear on the Quran- If India attacks Pakistan, we Pashtun will immediately stand with the Indian Army against Pakistan Army. They have committed so many atrocities against us Pashtun, and you think we will say Zindabad for Pakistan? Never.”

“If someone wants to arrest me, let them come. But I swear by the Quran, when I was in jail, prisoners were praying that India would attack Pakistan,” he said. “We will soon abandon Pakistan and join the Indian Army.”

He continued, “You destroyed the Pashtuns. You think we’ll shout slogans for you? You took our land. Every Pashtun child cries because of you. And you expect our loyalty?” He cursed the military’s actions in Swat and Malakand, where every family, he claimed, has lost two to three members to military operations. “May the children of the Pakistani army cry like the children of the Pashtuns,” he said.

The video comes amid rising fury in regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the Pakistani military has long been accused of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and widespread oppression.

During a Friday sermon, the mosque’s cleric asked a question to hundreds of followers: “If India attacks, who will stand with Pakistan?” Not a single hand was raised.

It was the same Lal Masjid that in 2007 became the site of a bloody military operation due to its ties with extremist groups.

The Lal Masjid's current imam, Abdul Aziz Ghazi, didn’t hold back in his critique either. “We Muslims are more oppressed in Pakistan than in India,” he said. “The Pakistani Army bombs its own Muslim citizens. India does not do that to its Muslims.”