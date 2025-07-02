Idaho shooter Wess Roley posted a chilling online photo of himself masked in camouflage with a belt of rifle shells, along with a Bjork song with lyrics ominously warning, “I’m going hunting’’ — just hours before his deadly ambush.

A sinister plot unfolded in Idaho’s Coeur d'Alene woods, where 20-year-old Wess Roley executed a cold-blooded ambush that left two firefighters dead and another gravely wounded - a chilling act he allegedly executed by deliberately starting a wildfire to lure first responders.

Authorities revealed that Roley, who had been living out of his car for quite some time, was later discovered dead at the same fire-ravaged site, having succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Roley had no criminal record and had previously resided in California and Arizona before drifting into Idaho in 2024.

In his time there, he had at least five documented encounters with local law enforcement — primarily sparked by complaints from residents about him parking his vehicle on private property, as well as wellness checks.

His motive remains unknown. Though reports suggest he vacationed in Hawaii with his mother not long ago, the reasons behind his estrangement from family remain unclear. Investigators confirmed that he had no affiliations with any terrorist organizations and left behind no manifesto.

His vehicle was found at the crime scene, and is yet to be searched.

Idaho shooting: Chilling post hours before deadly ambush

Roley was approached by firefighters who inquired about his parked car amid the blaze. Without warning, Roley opened fire on them, sparking a chaotic manhunt.

Wess Roley posted a chilling online photo of himself masked in camouflage with a belt of rifle shells, along with a Bjork song with lyrics ominously warning, “I’m going hunting’’ — just hours before his deadly ambush, officials said. The post is now deleted.

More than 300 law enforcement officers descended upon the scene to neutralize the threat. In a dramatic escalation, officials even pushed Roley’s abandoned car off a mountain ledge to eliminate his escape route and deflated the tires of nearby fire engines to prevent him from fleeing in one.

Public outrage later turned toward Roley’s parents, who faced fierce backlash for what many labeled “negligent parenting.” Their political ties to the MAGA movement have also come under scrutiny.

Court records revealed Roley’s troubled upbringing, noting that his parents’ bitter divorce at age 10 included accusations by his mother that his father had threatened to burn down her house.