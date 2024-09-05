Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mid-air horror as drunk EasyJet flyer storms cockpit, then tries to open exit door at 30,000 ft (WATCH)

    An EasyJet flight, Airbus A320, en route to Kos International Airport in Greece, was forced to make an emergency landing at Munich International Airport just two hours post-takeoff after a drunk passenger whose antics transformed the cabin into a veritable theater of chaos.

    Mid-air horror as drunk EasyJet flyer storms cockpit, then tries to open exit door at 30,000 feet (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 3:02 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, an EasyJet flight, Airbus A320, en route to Kos International Airport in Greece, was forced to make an emergency landing at Munich International Airport just two hours post-takeoff. The catalyst for this dramatic detour was none other than a drunk passenger whose antics transformed the cabin into a veritable theater of chaos.

    The ordeal commenced soon after Flight U28235 ascended from London Gatwick Airport at approximately 3:30 pm local time on Tuesday. As the aircraft cruised at an altitude exceeding 30,000 feet, the inebriated passenger, having clearly indulged in excessive whiskey, decided to inject his own brand of turbulence into the flight.

    According to reports from The Sun, this unruly flyer not only attempted to storm the cockpit but also derided the captain as 'rubbish,' and threatened to seize control of the aircraft.

    The disruptive behavior escalated further when the intoxicated passenger tried to open an exit door, leading to a physical altercation with flight attendants and fellow passengers. The crew, demonstrating remarkable resilience, managed to subdue the rowdy individual, though not before he inflicted significant damage on the intercom system.

    The incident quickly went viral, with a video capturing the dramatic aftermath.

    The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), captured passengers erupting into a mix of cheers and jeers, with some shouting, “Get off, you loser,” as German police escorted the disruptive traveler off the plane.

    One passenger even earned applause for reportedly restraining the troublemaker until “Captain Mike landed us safely.” Amidst the commotion, a few passengers found an odd comfort in taunting the unruly flyer with chants from KRS-One’s “Sound of da Police.”

    EasyJet responds

    In response, EasyJet issued a statement underscoring that the emergency landing was a direct consequence of the “passenger behaving disruptively.”

    The airline assured that passenger safety remains paramount and that its crew is adeptly trained to manage such disturbances.

    The affected travelers were provided with hotel accommodations and meals in Munich and resumed their journey to Greece the following day. “We regret the inconvenience this incident caused, though it was beyond our control,” the airline added.

    The incident has reignited calls for stricter regulations on in-flight alcohol consumption.

    Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary’s renewed push for a two-drink limit on alcoholic beverages has garnered increased attention, as the industry contemplates measures to curb disruptive behavior and ensure smoother skies ahead.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Police shoot 'suspicious person' outside Israeli embassy in Munich on 1972 Olympic attack anniversary (WATCH) snt

    Police shoot 'suspicious person' outside Israeli embassy in Munich on 1972 Olympic attack anniversary (WATCH)

    Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after horrific petrol attack by ex-boyfriend in Kenya snt

    BREAKING: Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after ex-boyfriend 'sets her on fire' in Kenya

    Bangladesh SHOCKER! Young boy lynched to death for 'insulting Prophet Muhammad'; WATCH viral video shk

    Bangladesh SHOCKER! Young boy lynched to death for 'insulting Prophet Muhammad'; WATCH viral video

    Gutka Sahib desecration in Perth: Video of stomping, burning & dumping pages in commode sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    Gutka Sahib desecration in Perth: Video of stomping, burning & dumping pages in commode sparks outrage (WATCH)

    4 killed in Georgia school tragedy: 14-yr-old charged with murder in 385th mass shooting in US in 2024 watch snt

    4 killed in Georgia school tragedy: 14-yr-old charged with murder in 385th mass shooting in US in 2024 | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Viral Video: Tamil actor Cool Suresh carries real goat to watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' in cinema (WATCH) RBA

    Viral Video: Tamil actor Cool Suresh carries real goat to watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' in cinema (WATCH)

    7 best tips to get rid of spiders at home gcw

    7 best tips to get rid of spiders at home

    Madras HC issues notices to director Atlee and 'GOAT' producer AGS Entertainment over 'Bigil' script plagiarism case dmn

    Madras HC issues notices to director Atlee and 'GOAT' producer AGS Entertainment over script plagiarism

    football Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Scarlett Johansson to Angelina Jolie Top 10 Most Beautiful Hollywood Actresses of 2024 gcw

    Scarlett Johansson to Angelina Jolie: 10 beautiful Hollywood actresses

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon