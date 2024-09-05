Mid-air horror as drunk EasyJet flyer storms cockpit, then tries to open exit door at 30,000 ft (WATCH)

An EasyJet flight, Airbus A320, en route to Kos International Airport in Greece, was forced to make an emergency landing at Munich International Airport just two hours post-takeoff after a drunk passenger whose antics transformed the cabin into a veritable theater of chaos.

The ordeal commenced soon after Flight U28235 ascended from London Gatwick Airport at approximately 3:30 pm local time on Tuesday. As the aircraft cruised at an altitude exceeding 30,000 feet, the inebriated passenger, having clearly indulged in excessive whiskey, decided to inject his own brand of turbulence into the flight.

According to reports from The Sun, this unruly flyer not only attempted to storm the cockpit but also derided the captain as 'rubbish,' and threatened to seize control of the aircraft.

The disruptive behavior escalated further when the intoxicated passenger tried to open an exit door, leading to a physical altercation with flight attendants and fellow passengers. The crew, demonstrating remarkable resilience, managed to subdue the rowdy individual, though not before he inflicted significant damage on the intercom system.

The incident quickly went viral, with a video capturing the dramatic aftermath.

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), captured passengers erupting into a mix of cheers and jeers, with some shouting, “Get off, you loser,” as German police escorted the disruptive traveler off the plane.

One passenger even earned applause for reportedly restraining the troublemaker until “Captain Mike landed us safely.” Amidst the commotion, a few passengers found an odd comfort in taunting the unruly flyer with chants from KRS-One’s “Sound of da Police.”

EasyJet responds

In response, EasyJet issued a statement underscoring that the emergency landing was a direct consequence of the “passenger behaving disruptively.”

The airline assured that passenger safety remains paramount and that its crew is adeptly trained to manage such disturbances.

The affected travelers were provided with hotel accommodations and meals in Munich and resumed their journey to Greece the following day. “We regret the inconvenience this incident caused, though it was beyond our control,” the airline added.

The incident has reignited calls for stricter regulations on in-flight alcohol consumption.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary’s renewed push for a two-drink limit on alcoholic beverages has garnered increased attention, as the industry contemplates measures to curb disruptive behavior and ensure smoother skies ahead.

