The U.S. Department of Homeland Security stated on Wednesday that Harvard University could be barred from admitting international students if it fails to implement policy changes recommended by the Trump administration.

This warning comes shortly after the government revoked federal funding and contracts valued at over $2 billion from the Ivy League institution. Additionally, grants amounting to $2.7 million were also withdrawn, citing Harvard's alleged involvement in "illegal and violent activities."

In a letter, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has demanded that Harvard University submit records detailing the violent activities of foreign student visa holders by April 30. The request is part of the ongoing scrutiny by the Department of Homeland Security amid concerns over policy compliance.

"And if Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students," Noem said in a statement.

"With a $53.2 billion endowment, Harvard can fund its own chaos — DHS won't," Noem said, adding an "anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology" existed at Harvard.

As part of its crackdown on educational institutions, the Trump administration has warned universities of potential federal funding cuts in response to pro-Palestinian protests on campuses. These demonstrations are in opposition to Israel’s military actions in Gaza, following a deadly Hamas-led attack in October 2023.

In addition, the administration has begun deportation proceedings against certain foreign protesters and revoked hundreds of student visas nationwide. The freeze on federal funding came after Harvard University refused to implement policy changes and provide regular updates as requested by the administration.

University President Alan Garber said in a statement: “No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue.”

Harvard benefits from approximately $9 billion in federal funding, much of which is directed to its affiliated hospitals, while the rest supports research initiatives in fields such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, and space science. Although Harvard has substantial financial resources, other universities have chosen to comply with the Trump administration’s directives—Columbia University is said to have reached a settlement under similar circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has halted or withdrawn funding from institutions like Columbia, Princeton, Brown, Cornell, and Northwestern, and has also issued warnings to universities regarding their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts as well as transgender-related policies, framing these as part of broader cultural disputes.