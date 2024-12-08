Hamas releases new video of Israeli hostage, mother demands 'comprehensive deal' (WATCH)

Hamas released a video of Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker pleading with the Israeli government to secure his release. Zangauker criticizes Prime Minister Netanyahu and urges continued public pressure for a deal with Hamas.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has released a propaganda video allegedly showing a 24-year-old Israeli hostage in captivity in Gaza. Matan Zangauker, the hostage, is shown in the video begging Israeli authorities to reach an agreement to guarantee the release of prisoners in Gaza. In addition, he criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urged the Israeli people to keep up their demonstrations in favor of an agreement with Hamas.

"I have been in Hamas captivity for more than 420 days. To the Prime Minister, I heard about your plan to bring us home. I also heard that you will give USD 5 million to anyone who ensures our safe return. I am very disappointed. Now I am certain that you do not know your enemies. And you do not understand their mentality," Zangauker said in the three-and-a-half-minute-long video, which does not reference any specific date.

"This is your failure and the failure of the government since October 7," he said.

Hamas published the video on Telegram, with the title 'Time is running out', according to the Jerusalem Post.

One of the leading voices in Israel advocating for the government to negotiate a hostage release agreement that would put an end to the conflict is his mother, Einav Zangauker. "Matan's survival today does not guarantee that he will withstand the winter or the ongoing military pressure," she stated, addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A agreement is the only way to get Matan back.

"I demand that you, Netanyahu, give the negotiating team complete authority to bring a comprehensive deal that will bring everyone back," she continued. a complete agreement that, even if it means ending the conflict, will bring everyone back. No gimmicks or justifications.

During the October 7 incident, Hamas kidnapped Zangauker from his house in Israel's Kibbutz Nir Oz. In a November 2023 agreement with Hamas, his partner, Ilana Gritzewsky, who was captured alongside him, was freed. Similar hostage tapes have been published by Hamas in the past. Israel denounces these acts of psychological warfare as heinous.

At least 34 Palestinians were killed on Saturday as Israel continued to bombard Gaza. Qatar expressed optimism that attempts to establish a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas would gain new impetus as the violence continues. After the US election, Qatari authorities said there was a renewed hope for a ceasefire.

