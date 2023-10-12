Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Hamas is inhuman, Hamas is ISIS': Israel shares horrifying proof of babies murdered, burnt by terrorists

    Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday shared visual proof of babies brutally murdered by the Palestinian terrorist group.

    Hamas is inhuman, Hamas is ISIS Israel shares horrifying proof of babies murdered, burnt by terrorists snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 9:13 PM IST

    Days after reports claimed that the Hamas terrorist group brutally murdered 40 babies, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday shared a set of deeply disturbing photographs that depict horrifying scenes of babies who have been not only murdered but also subjected to unspeakable acts of burning. According to a post on X, Netanyahu stated that he shared these horrifying photographs with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The grim reality these photographs portray is a stark reminder of the brutality perpetrated by the terrorist organization Hamas, as the war entered its sixth day today.

    Also read: 'Death was a blessing': Father's agonising words as Hamas kills 8-yr-old daughter amid horrors of war (WATCH)

    The images are a grim testament to the inhumanity of Hamas, which has been responsible for countless acts of terror and violence in the Gaza Strip. It is essential to acknowledge that the victims in these photographs are innocent children, defenseless against the horrors of war. Their lives have been tragically cut short, leaving behind grieving families and a world that must confront the barbarity of such acts.

    "Here are some of the photos Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken," said the Israel PM in his latest post on X, adding "Warning: These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters."

    "Hamas is inhuman. Hamas is ISIS," Netanyahu further expressed.

    Hamas is inhuman, Hamas is ISIS Israel shares horrifying proof of babies murdered, burnt by terrorists snt

    In an act of public solidarity with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has strongly condemned the attacks by Hamas on Israel last Saturday. He drew unsettling comparisons, stating that these attacks had "harrowing echoes" of the Nazi massacres from history.

    Blinken, who shares Jewish heritage, reaffirmed the unwavering support of the United States for Israel. He emphasized that the US commitment to Israel would endure, underscoring the significance of this alliance.

    During his regional tour, Secretary Blinken has a crucial mission: to urge all parties involved, with a particular focus on Hezbollah, not to escalate the conflict further or open a new front. His efforts aim to promote stability and peace in the region.

    Blinken, at a press conference in Tel Aviv, told Israelis: “You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself. But as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to. We will always be there by your side.”

    Secretary Blinken expressed his concern about the loss of at least 25 American lives in the attacks carried out by Hamas. He underscored the strong bipartisan consensus in Congress to provide Israel with the necessary military equipment and support it required.

    Emphasizing the importance of moral clarity during these trying times, Blinken acknowledged the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people. However, he firmly stated that Hamas did not represent these aspirations. In his upcoming visit, Secretary Blinken is scheduled to meet with Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of the Palestinian Authority, in the West Bank on Friday.

    "Anyone who wants peace and justice must condemn Hamas’s reign of terror,” he said. “We know Hamas doesn’t represent the Palestinian people or their legitimate aspirations to live with equal measures of security, freedom, justice, opportunity and dignity."

    Blinken added, “I come before you not only as the United States secretary of state but also as a Jew. I understand on a personal level the harrowing echoes that Hamas’s massacres carry for Israeli Jews and for Jews everywhere. It’s impossible for me to look at the photos of families killed, such as the mother, father and three small children murdered as they sheltered in their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, and not think of my own children.”

    Standing beside Blinken, Netanyahu said: “Thank you, America, for standing with Israel, today, tomorrow and always.”

    “Just as ISIS was crushed, so too will Hamas be crushed,” Netanyahu said. “And Hamas should be treated exactly the way Isis was treated.”

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 9:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel Palestine war: IDF find ISIS flag among seized items from Hamas militants; check details AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: IDF find ISIS flag among seized items from Hamas militants; check details

    Death was a blessing Father's agonising words as Hamas kills 8-yr-old daughter amid horrors of war - WATCH snt

    'Death was a blessing': Father's agonising words as Hamas kills 8-yr-old daughter amid horrors of war (WATCH)

    Israeli soldier pays tribute to Southern Israel's martyrs with heartfelt message on bombs WATCH AJR

    Israeli soldier pays tribute to Southern Israel's martyrs with heartfelt message on bombs | WATCH

    Hamas seeks conquest not coexistence son of hamas found who adopted Christianity speaks out watch snt

    'Hamas seeks conquest not coexistence...' Son of Hamas founder, who adopted Christianity, speaks out (WATCH)

    Israel Hamas war: As IDF contemplates Gaza ground invasion, complex challenges and regional concerns emerge snt

    Israel-Hamas war: As IDF contemplates Gaza ground invasion, complex challenges and regional concerns emerge

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia batting lineup flops again, goes through massive collapse avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia batting lineup flops again, goes through massive collapse

    Cricket Rohit Sharma's dominance: 10 stunning records set against Afghanistan osf

    Rohit Sharma's dominance: 10 stunning records set against Afghanistan

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Commentator Harsha Bhogle unavailable for India vs Pakistan clash due to Dengue osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Commentator Harsha Bhogle unavailable for India vs Pakistan clash due to Dengue

    Bigg Boss 7 fame Andy Kumar terms Salman Khan as 'best host' says, 'People watch the show for him' RKK

    Bigg Boss 7 fame Andy Kumar terms Salman Khan as 'best host' says, 'People watch the show for him'

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa puts a huge score as Australian bowlers go expensive avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa puts a huge score as Australian bowlers go expensive

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon