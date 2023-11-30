COP28 Summit begins in Dubai with 2023 being the hottest year, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping skip meet

The World has come together for the COP28 summit to tackle the climate change challenge. The two-week summit is taking place in Dubai amidst changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, record heat waves, rising sea levels, and extreme weather conditions such as droughts and floods around the world.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference a.k.a Conference of the Parties (COP) summit is taking place in Dubai from Thursday. The first phase of the meeting began at Expo City in Dubai as world leaders from different parts of the planet started arriving for the two-week-long Conference of the Parties summit.

The United Nations proposed the United Nations Climate Change Conference as a means for world leaders to come together and tackle the issue of climate change. Rising temperatures, abnormal weather conditions and seasons, rising sea levels, and extreme weather conditions like floods and hurricanes are a direct result of climate change.

The issue is not restricted to one country or one part of the world. Every country on the planet is facing the climate change challenge. Developing countries are finding it more challenging to tackle the issue due to a lack of resources and funds. United Nations Climate Change Conference could be near to launching a fund through developed nations for the developing nations to fight climate change and transition to green energy.

Global South leaders have been demanding separate climate change funds from the developed nations. However, the majority of the developed world has not accepted such a proposal to date which is causing a hindrance in the climate change fight. U.N. chief António Guterres in Dubai revealed that 2023 was the hottest year on Earth.

The highest Carbon emitters on Earth have decided to skip the COP28 summit. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping will not be turning up for the meet in Dubai’s Expo City. Their absence presents a challenge as the U.S. and China jointly contribute nearly 44 percent towards global carbon emissions. China is heavily dependent on its Coal plants for energy production while the U.S. market is also one of the biggest fossil fuel consumers.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, the President of the #COP28, stated: 'Let's turn talks into real-world results. I'll be by your side all the way, bridging differences to create meaningful change.'#TheEarthCall⁣#COP28UAE @COP28_UAE#UniteActDeliver pic.twitter.com/ABc7v0sARa — TheEarthCall نداء الأرض (@TheEarthCall) November 30, 2023

The UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber began the COP28 summit on Thursday. In his opening remarks, the Minister promised a 100 billion dollar fund for poor countries to fight climate change. A consensus on such a fund was already reached by all countries before the beginning of the summit. The meeting at Expo City is being attended by thousands of people on the first day.