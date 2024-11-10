Pune HORROR! Cab driver finds missing wife's body stuffed inside sofa he slept on for 2 days

In a chilling incident, a man's desperate search for his missing wife ended only in tragedy after he found her body hidden inside the storage compartment of a sofa-cum-bed in their home in Pune.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

In a chilling incident, a man's desperate search for his missing wife ended only in tragedy after he found her body hidden inside the storage compartment of a sofa-cum-bed in their home in Pune. Shockingly, Umesh Pawar, who worked as a cab driver, had been sleeping on the same sofa for two days while he searched for his wife.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the victim, Swapnali Umesh Pawar (24), was last heard from on November 7. Her husband, Umesh who had gone to drop a passenger in Beed, had checked in on her around 10 am. However, the next day, he was unable to reach out to her despite several attempts as her phone had been switched off.

Worried, Umesh asked a friend to visit their home, only to hear that Swapnali was nowhere to be found. Umesh went back to Pune the same day and frantically searched for his missing wife.

The search took a harrowing turn early Saturday when Umesh noticed that some of Swapnali’s belongings were missing. He then decided to check the storage compartment of the sofa-cum-bed. There, he found his wife’s body, shockingly where he had been sleeping. "Tragically, it was the very piece of furniture he was sleeping on," senior inspector Mangal Modhawe said, reported TOI.

Subsequently, police were informed who arrived at the scene, while a postmortem confirmed that Swapnali had been strangled. The examination also revealed nail marks around her neck, indicating a struggle. It was suspected that Swapnali may have known the accused, as there were no signs of forced entry at the apartment.

"This person's phone has been switched off ever since Swapnali's body was found," deputy commissioner R Raja said.

Assistant commissioner Ashwini Rakh, who inspected the crime scene, stated, "The injury marks on Swapnali's neck indicate that she was likely throttled by her attacker."

The couple had been married for four years and rented their flat in an unmonitored building without CCTV or a security guard. Rakh explained, "We’re now reviewing footage from cameras on surrounding roads leading up to the building."

An FIR has been registered on charges of murder and robbery and further investigation is underway.

