Gunmen interrupt live TV broadcast, as war on 'terror' gangs spirals out of control in Ecuador (WATCH)

The incident is part of a broader wave of violence, including kidnappings and explosions, linked to President Noboa's efforts to address gang-related issues. The president's declaration of certain gangs as terrorist organizations has intensified tensions, leading to arrests and calls for more decisive action

In a disturbing turn of events, masked men armed with guns and explosives interrupted a live broadcast by Ecuadorian television channel TC on Tuesday. The incident unfolded against the backdrop of escalating violence following President Daniel Noboa's declaration of a 60-day state of emergency. The armed men, dressed predominantly in black and wearing balaclavas, confronted TC Television staffers, leaving the nation on edge.

TC Television, a national broadcaster, shares a facility with Gamavision and several radio stations. The attackers entered through Gamavision's reception, assaulting staff and leaving dynamite behind, as reported by TC news coordinator and reporter Leonardo Flores Moreno. While no casualties were reported, the incident heightened tensions and forced staffers into hiding.

Alina Manrique, the head of news for TC Television, recounted a harrowing experience in the control room as masked men pointed a gun at her head. The live signal was abruptly cut after 15 minutes, leaving the nation in shock. Ecuadorian national police swiftly evacuated TC Television's studio in Guayaquil, working to verify staff conditions and restore order.

Following the attack, 13 arrests were confirmed by police in Guayaquil, with the individuals expected to face charges of terrorism, according to Ecuador’s attorney general’s office.

State of Emergency in Ecuador

The armed interruption occurred shortly after gunmen entered the studio, prompting President Noboa to issue a decree designating 22 drug trafficking gangs as terrorist organizations. This move granted military authorization to "neutralize" these groups within international humanitarian law parameters, marking the country's entry into an "internal armed conflict."

President Noboa, adamant about not negotiating with "terrorists," attributed recent prison violence to his plan of constructing a new high-security prison and transferring jailed gang leaders. Ecuador has witnessed a series of violent attacks, including the kidnappings of at least seven police officers and multiple explosions across the country, prompting the president's declaration of a state of emergency.

The state of emergency was prompted by the escape of Adolfo Macias, leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, from a low-security prison. Macias was slated to be transferred to a maximum-security facility, setting off a chain of events, including the escape of other prisoners and subsequent violence.

While some Ecuadorians demand more robust measures against gangs beyond the 60-day state of emergency, President Noboa's "Phoenix Plan" for security, involving significant investments and collaboration with the US, aims to address the country's deteriorating security situation. The whereabouts of escaped gang leader Adolfo Macias remain unknown, underscoring the complexity of Ecuador's security challenges.

Ecuador's Security Landscape

Ecuador's security situation has deteriorated, exacerbated by the economic fallout of the pandemic. The government attributes the rise in violence to the expanding influence of cocaine-trafficking gangs, particularly Los Choneros, with links to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel.

Inside Ecuador's prisons, gangs have exploited weak control, resulting in a surge of violence. President Noboa's efforts to address these challenges include the implementation of the "Phoenix Plan" with significant financial support, but the effectiveness of these measures remains uncertain.