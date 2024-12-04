GROUNDBREAKING! Electronic scalp tattoos might soon replace traditional EEGs for brain monitoring

Say goodbye to messy gels and tangled wires because scientists in Texas are taking brain monitoring into the future with spray-on e-tattoos.

GROUNDBREAKING! Electronic scalp tattoos might soon replace traditional EEGs for brain monitoring shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 5:01 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

Say goodbye to messy gels and tangled wires because scientists in Austin, Texas are taking brain monitoring into the future with spray-on e-tattoos. For nearly a century, electroencephalogram or EGs have helped scientists and doctors measure the electric pulses that fire through our brains, diagnosing everything from epilepsy to traumatic brain injuries.

But EEGs, clunky and outdated, are getting a sleek upgrade thanks to a conductive liquid ink that creates ultra-thin tattoos directly on your scalp. Scientists have created a liquid ink that can be sprayed directly onto a person’s scalp, forming an ultra-thin electronic tattoo. This “tattoo” EEG listens to the brain beneath it.

These e-tattoos last longer, work better, and are opening doors to futuristic tech like brain-machine interfaces. No more bulky headsets—this innovation could let people control prosthetics or devices with just their thoughts.

“Our innovations in sensor design, biocompatible ink, and high-speed printing pave the way for future on-body manufacturing of electronic tattoo sensors,” said Nanshu Lu, one of the lead researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, according to ZME Science. “It has broad applications both within and beyond clinical settings.”

Researchers say this is just the beginning for wearable tech designed to merge human brains with cutting-edge technology.

Also read: Do men find female genitalia attractive? Here’s what the research says

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mysterious car-sized drones spotted flying over Trump's New Jersey golf course; FBI launches probe (WATCH) shk

Mysterious car-sized drones spotted flying over Trump's New Jersey golf course; FBI launches probe (WATCH)

UAE President calls for rain prayers on December 7 amid cool weather anr

UAE President calls for rain prayers on December 7 amid cool weather

South Korean opposition lawmakers move to impeach President Yoon over short-lived martial law snt

South Korean opposition lawmakers move to impeach President Yoon over short-lived martial law

Explained Why South Korea's President Yoon faces impeachment over sudden martial law declaration snt

Explained: Why South Korea's President Yoon faces impeachment over sudden martial law declaration

'Shut up and listen': Ex-secret service agent reveals 'spy trick' to get people to do what you want shk

'Shut up and listen': Ex-secret service agent reveals 'spy trick' to get people to do what you want

Recent Stories

Devendra Fadnavis' LOVE story with wife Amruta RBA

Devendra Fadnavis' LOVE story with wife Amruta

Did you know THESE many companies moved out of West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee's administration since 2019? gcw

Did you know THESE many companies moved out of West Bengal since 2019?

"No proposal to revise pay scale": Govt employees, pensioners disappointed with Centre's announcement dmn

"No proposal to revise pay scale": Govt employees, pensioners disappointed with Centre's announcement

8th Pay Commission update: No raise for government staff and pensioners in 2025? gcw

8th Pay Commission update: No raise for government staff and pensioners in 2025?

Serving the nation: How to join Indian Navy, salary, benefits & more dmn

Serving the nation: How to join Indian Navy, salary, benefits & more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon