GROUNDBREAKING! Electronic scalp tattoos might soon replace traditional EEGs for brain monitoring

Say goodbye to messy gels and tangled wires because scientists in Austin, Texas are taking brain monitoring into the future with spray-on e-tattoos. For nearly a century, electroencephalogram or EGs have helped scientists and doctors measure the electric pulses that fire through our brains, diagnosing everything from epilepsy to traumatic brain injuries.

But EEGs, clunky and outdated, are getting a sleek upgrade thanks to a conductive liquid ink that creates ultra-thin tattoos directly on your scalp. Scientists have created a liquid ink that can be sprayed directly onto a person’s scalp, forming an ultra-thin electronic tattoo. This “tattoo” EEG listens to the brain beneath it.

These e-tattoos last longer, work better, and are opening doors to futuristic tech like brain-machine interfaces. No more bulky headsets—this innovation could let people control prosthetics or devices with just their thoughts.

“Our innovations in sensor design, biocompatible ink, and high-speed printing pave the way for future on-body manufacturing of electronic tattoo sensors,” said Nanshu Lu, one of the lead researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, according to ZME Science. “It has broad applications both within and beyond clinical settings.”

Researchers say this is just the beginning for wearable tech designed to merge human brains with cutting-edge technology.

