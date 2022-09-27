Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google celebrates NASA's successful DART mission with 'Smashing' gimmick; check here

    Google frequently releases unique visuals or animations, such as fireworks, on July 4, but it seems fresh to release an animation that alters the angle of the search results. The search gimmick reflects NASA's actual mission to throw the asteroid Dimorphos off course as it orbits another asteroid.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

    The NASA Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission was a huge success, with the spacecraft ramming an asteroid at breakneck speed. The spacecraft's collision with the Dimorphos asteroid was scheduled for 4:44 am (IST) on Tuesday; most Indians would have missed it; however, Google and NASA have collaborated to create a fantastic animation that's triggered when you search for 'NASA DART' on Google.

    The animation appears after the Google search results are displayed, with a satellite flying from left to right and crashing into the right corner of the screen. The crash then slightly tilts the Google Search page, just as the DART Mission intends.

    The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission sought to determine whether we could deflect an asteroid on a collision course with Earth from its orbit. Even a minor change in the asteroid's orbit could save Earth from a catastrophic impact and mass extinction event similar to what wiped out the dinosaurs.

    NASA and other space agencies keep an eye on the sky for asteroids that could collide with Earth. According to these asteroid tracking programmes, no asteroid is on a collision course with our planet for the next 100 years. However, things can change, and humanity must be prepared, which is why NASA launched the DART mission.

    Google frequently releases special graphics or animations, such as fireworks, on July 4, 2022, but an animation that changes the angle of the search results appears to be new. The company's Google Doodles on Google.com frequently feature historical figures or events on anniversaries.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
