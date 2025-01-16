Gaza ceasefire deal in jeopardy as Israel accuses Hamas of backtracking on agreements

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Hamas of reneging on their Gaza ceasefire deal, attempting to "extort last-minute concessions" by backtracking on the agreement, creating a "last minute crisis".

Jerusalem: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hamas of backtracking on parts of their Gaza ceasefire deal, which was announced just a day earlier. According to a statement from his office, Hamas is trying to "extort last-minute concessions" by backtracking on the agreement.

"Hamas has reneged on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last-minute concessions", the statement reads.

The ceasefire deal, reached after negotiations in Doha, Qatar, was set to include the release of 33 Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. However, it seems that Hamas is now having second thoughts about the agreement, with Israel saying the situation has created a "last minute crisis".

This development comes after the two sides agreed on a three-phase ceasefire plan, which included the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas and the release of Palestinian prisoners. The deal was seen as a significant step towards ending the conflict in Gaza.

Mediators from Qatar and the U.S. had announced that a deal had been reached, but Netanyahu stated that unresolved issues are preventing approval from the Israeli cabinet. Despite the accusations, Hamas denies any backtracking and insists it remains fully committed to the agreement that was announced just a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 72 people across Gaza since the announcement of a ceasefire deal, according to Gaza's Health Ministry on Thursday. The ministry warned that the actual death toll could be higher, as the reported figure only includes bodies brought to two hospitals in Gaza City.

Historically, both sides in the conflict have escalated military operations in the final hours before ceasefires are set to take effect, often as a show of strength.

"Yesterday was a bloody day, and today is bloodier," said Zaher al-Wahedi, head of the ministry's registration department, as the region continues to suffer heavy casualties.

