G7 Summit 2024: UK PM Rishi Sunak's hug with Italy's Giorgia Meloni sparks viral moment (WATCH)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is overseeing a two-day G7 Summit at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. Among the distinguished attendees is British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose arrival sparked a viral moment online.

Upon Sunak's arrival at the venue, PM Meloni greeted him warmly. Images and videos capturing their friendly exchange quickly spread across the internet. The footage shows Sunak approaching Meloni, who greets him with a friendly hug and kiss. They share a moment of laughter and conversation before posing for a photograph together. However, some online commentators noted an awkwardness in their initial interaction.

"This is getting irritating in the name of ‘memes’ and ‘jokes’. People must know the limitations," said one user. Another commented, “All eyes on Meloni.”

Ahead of his departure, Prime Minister Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the visit, noting that this is his first state visit in his third consecutive term as Prime Minister. He recalled his previous visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021 and highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Meloni's visits to India, which have strengthened bilateral ties.

"I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidating the India-Italy strategic partnership and bolstering cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

