Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak announces $2 billion aid to tackle climate change

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a commitment of a record $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund (GCF). The United Kingdom's financial commitment, spanning from 2024 to 2027, reflects a 12.7 per cent increase compared to its contribution from 2020 to 2023, the UK government said.
     

    G20 Summit 2023 UK PM Rishi Sunak announces USD 2 billion aid to tackle climate change gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a commitment of a record $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), marking the largest single funding contribution by the UK to combat climate change on a global scale. The Green Climate Fund, which was created by 194 nations as part of the Copenhagen Accord at COP15, is essential for funding projects and programmes that address climate change

    According to the British High Commission in India, the UK would contribute £1.62 billion ($2 billion) to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), which was formed by 194 nations in the wake of the Copenhagen Accord at COP15.

    Also Read | G20 Summit: PM Modi lauds 'productive discussions for better planet'; shares highlights from Day 1 -WATCH

    According to media reports, PM Sunak concluded the G20 summit in New Delhi by urging the other participants to reduce carbon emissions and support economically weak countries in advance of the next COP28 climate summit in the United Arab Emirates.

    The United Kingdom's financial commitment, which covers the years 2024 to 2027, represents a 12.7% increase over its contribution for the years 2020 to 2023, according to the UK government. According to the release, Sunak's financial commitment is a component of the UK Government's pledge to provide $4.46 billion ($11.6 billion) in international climate finance.

    Also Read | 200 hours of negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings... How India achieved consensus on Ukraine at G20

    During his speech at the G20 Summit, Sunak emphasised the necessity of taking urgent climate action and urged world leaders to join forces in their determination to cut carbon emissions and help countries dealing with the negative consequences of climate change. The G20 Summit, which brought together leaders from the world's largest economies, served as a platform for discussing crucial global issues, including climate change.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mysterious 'golden egg' discovered in Pacific Ocean off Alaska's coast puzzles scientists snt

    Mysterious 'golden egg' discovered in Pacific Ocean off Alaska's coast puzzles scientists

    G20 Summit 2023 proved it can still drive solutions to most pressing issues says US President Joe Biden gcw

    'This year's Summit proved that G20 can still drive solutions to most pressing issues,' says Joe Biden

    Morocco earthquake: Death toll crosses over 1,000; major humanitarian issue arises AVV

    Morocco earthquake: Death toll crosses over 1,000; major humanitarian issue arises

    G20 Summit 2023 UK PM Rishi Sunak wears boAt headphones ceo Aman Gupta reacts gcw

    'Bharat mein aapka...' CEO Aman Gupta reacts to UK PM Rishi Sunak wearing boAt headphones

    India-Middle-East Europe connectivity corridor to be launched soon

    HUGE! India-Middle East-Europe connectivity corridor launched at G20 Summit

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head, pitch report, probable XI, live streaming and more osf

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head, pitch report, probable XI, live streaming and more

    Mysterious 'golden egg' discovered in Pacific Ocean off Alaska's coast puzzles scientists snt

    Mysterious 'golden egg' discovered in Pacific Ocean off Alaska's coast puzzles scientists

    Manju Warrier turns 45: Glance at Lady Superstar's net worth, journey and upcoming movies rkn

    Manju Warrier turns 45: Glance at Lady Superstar's net worth, journey and upcoming movies

    G20 Summit: PM Modi lauds 'productive discussions for better planet'; shares highlights from Day 1 -WATCH snt

    G20 Summit: PM Modi lauds 'productive discussions for better planet'; shares highlights from Day 1 -WATCH

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-616 September 10 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-616 September 10 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon