From banned user to valued asset: 15-year-old now works at LinkedIn as an intern

In an extraordinary turn of events, 15-year-old high school student, startup founder, and Bachmanity Capital investor, Eric Zhu, has defied the odds by landing an internship at LinkedIn. This remarkable feat follows his previous ban from the platform for not meeting the minimum age requirement.

Eric couldn't contain his excitement and took to the microblogging platform X to share the news. His post included two images, and the caption succinctly conveyed the astonishing turn of events, stating, "Insane plot twist." Unsurprisingly, the post quickly went viral, sparking a wave of enthusiasm and support online.

The first image in the post showcased a news article detailing Eric's prior ban from LinkedIn due to his age, underscoring that he was considered too young for the platform. The second image depicted a triumphant Eric, proudly clutching a sticky note adorned with LinkedIn's branding and his name.

Since Eric Zhu's post on October 24, it has amassed an impressive three lakh views, and the comments section is flooded with well-wishers offering their heartfelt congratulations on his remarkable achievement. Their collective jubilation and encouragement serve as a testament to the power of resilience and determination.

"Congratulations, and I learned trivial knowledge that LinkedIn once reduced the minimum age from 18 to 14, then increased it to 16," remarked one user.

"That does not make a lot of sense. Why ban you?" questioned another user.

As per LinkedIn's Service Eligibility Rules, the platform is intended for use by individuals aged 16 and above.