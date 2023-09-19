First-ever dog-fox hybrid 'Dogxim' discovered in Brazil dies mysteriously, prompts investigation

The article discusses the accidental discovery and mysterious death of 'Dogxim,' the world's first dog-fox hybrid, in Brazil, sparking an official investigation.

A one-of-a-kind hybrid creature, a cross between a dog and a fox, known as the 'dogxim,' has tragically passed away, as reported by The Telegraph. This peculiar animal was stumbled upon by accident following a car accident in Brazil in 2021. It was subsequently transported to the veterinary hospital at Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul.

After conducting DNA tests, experts confirmed that this animal marked the world's first dog-fox hybrid. However, following the tragic death of 'dogxim' the Brazilian government initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the animal's death, as the caretakers had not reported it.

Unfortunately, the exact cause and time of the 'dogxim's' demise remain unknown. This enigmatic Pampas fox-dog hybrid had been residing at the Sao Braz conservation center since November 2021. However, when researchers inquired about recent photographs of the unique creature, they were informed that it had passed away six months prior.

"We are very sad about her death, especially because we do not have the answers about the exact date and the cause of her death," Dr Rafael Kretschmer, a cytogeneticist who confirmed the hybrid nature of 'dogxim', told The Telegraph.

"We only discovered that she died because I called Mantenedouro Sao Braz to request some recent photos of the hybrid," the expert further said.

Flavia Ferrari, a conservationist who had been working closely with the animal, attested to its overall good health and the absence of any noticeable health issues. It remains a mystery why this unique creature passed away.

Reflecting on their observations, scientists were intrigued to find that 'dogxim' displayed a preference for rejecting dog food while accepting small rats. Additionally, the animal exhibited unusual behavior by climbing a bush within its enclosure, which raised questions about its behavior and adaptability in its unique environment.

The remarkable discovery of 'dogxim' was documented in the MDPI journal. In their research, experts detailed the advanced techniques, including cytogenetics, employed to analyze the animal's DNA and confirm its hybrid nature.