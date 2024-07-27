Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'First day of new job at SNCF': 'Fake' CrowdStrike employee now takes credit for French rail network collapse

    In a bizarre twist of events, Vincent Flibustier, an X user known for his viral pranks, has claimed responsibility for the recent disruptions in France’s high-speed rail network.

    First day of new job at SNCF Fake CrowdStrike employee now takes credit for French rail network collapse snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

    In a bizarre twist of events, Vincent Flibustier, an X user known for his viral pranks, has claimed responsibility for the recent disruptions in France’s high-speed rail network. This comes just days after he falsely took credit for a global Microsoft outage.

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Franco-Swiss airport briefly evacuated after 'bomb threat' amid French rail disruptions

    On July 19, a worldwide outage hit Windows computers, attributed to a malfunctioning update of the 'Falcon Sensor' anti-virus program by CrowdStrike. Flibustier, posing as a CrowdStrike employee, went viral with an AI-generated image of himself outside the company's office, humorously captioned, "First day at CrowdStrike, pushed a little update and taking the afternoon off."

    Yesterday, France experienced significant disruptions in its high-speed rail network due to three separate arson attacks. The timing of these attacks was especially disruptive, as they coincided with the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The full impact of these incidents has yet to be determined, but the immediate effects have been severe.

    In a similar stunt to his previous viral hoax, Flibustier uploaded an AI-generated image of himself in front of a poster of the Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français (SNCF), France's state-owned railway company. The post quickly gained traction, further adding to his notoriety.

    The rail network has been thrown into chaos, with approximately 800,000 passengers expected to be affected over the weekend. A quarter of a million passengers were already impacted on Friday. Delays of 90 minutes to two hours were reported on services between Paris and northern and eastern France. However, the line to France's southeast remained operational thanks to vigilant rail maintenance workers who intervened before unauthorized individuals could cause further damage.

    Also read: France's high-speed rail network hit by 'malicious acts', including arson attacks, ahead of Paris Olympics

    Eurostar, the high-speed rail operator connecting France with the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany, announced that about 25% of its services would be canceled, including trains from Paris to London. Remaining services will operate more slowly on regular lines.

    The disruption has not only affected Olympic visitors but also those traveling for summer holidays, amplifying the scale of the inconvenience. The French authorities are yet to determine the exact perpetrators and motives behind the arson attacks.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sunita Williams, NASA astronauts join Paris Olympics 2024 celebration with unique kickoff from space (WATCH) snt

    Sunita Williams, NASA astronauts join Paris Olympics 2024 celebration with unique kickoff from space (WATCH)

    Viral video: Bangladeshi YouTuber demonstrates how to illegally enter India without passport & visa (WATCH) snt

    Bangladeshi YouTuber 'demonstrates' how to illegally enter India through border, sparks concerns (WATCH)

    PM Modi may fly to Ukraine in August, first visit since war with Russia broke out report anr

    PM Modi may fly to Ukraine in August, first visit since war with Russia broke out; Report

    'Will work hard to earn...' Kamala Harris officially declares her candidature for US presidential elections anr

    'Will work hard to earn...' Kamala Harris officially declares her candidature for US presidential elections

    Paris Olympics 2024: Franco-Swiss airport briefly evacuated after 'bomb threat' amid French rail disruptions snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Franco-Swiss airport briefly evacuated after 'bomb threat' amid French rail disruptions

    Recent Stories

    Lady Gaga stuns in pink-black feature outfit as she performs at Olympics opening ceremony RKK

    Lady Gaga stuns in pink-black feature outfit as she performs at Olympics opening ceremony

    Raayan box office Day 1: Dhanush's movie earns Rs 12.50 crore amid clash with 'Deadpool & Wolverine' RBA

    'Raayan' box office Day 1: Dhanush's movie earns Rs 12.50 crore amid clash with 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

    Sunita Williams, NASA astronauts join Paris Olympics 2024 celebration with unique kickoff from space (WATCH) snt

    Sunita Williams, NASA astronauts join Paris Olympics 2024 celebration with unique kickoff from space (WATCH)

    Kerala: Solid waste management project in limbo due to delays in bio-mining permission in Ernakulam anr

    Kerala: Solid waste management project in limbo due to delays in bio-mining permission in Ernakulam

    Kriti Sanon turns 34: Know net worth, house and car collection RKK

    Kriti Sanon turns 34: Know net worth, house and car collection

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon