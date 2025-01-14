FBI warns of possible ISIS-inspired 'copycat attacks' in US following deadly New Orleans rampage

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Monday warned that the deadly New Year’s Day vehicle attack in New Orleans might incite a wave of "copycat or retaliatory attacks" across the United States.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Monday warned that the deadly New Year’s Day vehicle attack in New Orleans might incite a wave of "copycat or retaliatory attacks" across the United States. This alert comes in the wake of the devastating assault on Bourbon Street, where Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US Army veteran and Isis sympathizer, drove a rented truck into a jubilant crowd, claiming 14 lives and leaving dozens injured.

The FBI, alongside the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), expressed mounting concern over the growing adoption of vehicle ramming as a favored tactic by violent extremists.

These acts, often inspired by foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs), are unsettlingly straightforward to execute. "We ask that the public remain vigilant regarding possible copycat or retaliatory attacks and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement," urged the FBI in a public service announcement.

The authorities highlighted an alarming trend—the frequent use of rented, stolen, or personally owned vehicles in these deadly missions. This accessibility, combined with weapons like firearms, knives, or improvised explosive devices (IEDs), amplifies the threat posed by attackers. Vulnerable targets include pedestrians, law enforcement officers, and densely populated public venues conveniently located near roadways.

Jabbar’s brutal attack unfolded in the early hours of January 1. Behind the wheel of a rented F-150 truck, he breached a police blockade at the entrance to Bourbon Street, driving onto the pavement and mowing down revelers celebrating the New Year. A tense exchange of gunfire ensued between Jabbar and police, ultimately resulting in his fatal shooting at the scene.

Authorities later uncovered bomb-making materials inside Jabbar’s truck and identified two planted IEDs. One device was inadvertently moved by a passerby before detonation, narrowly averting an even greater catastrophe.

The investigation revealed that Jabbar had pledged allegiance to Isis shortly before the assault. In chilling videos posted online, he openly declared his intent to wage war against "nonbelievers." Months of meticulous planning preceded the attack.

Jabbar conducted detailed reconnaissance in New Orleans, employing Meta smart glasses to record surveillance footage of the French Quarter and pinpoint potential targets. Additionally, he procured bomb-making materials in Texas before traveling to Louisiana.

