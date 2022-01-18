  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Failure to vaccinate will give rise to new variants: UN chief to world leaders in Davos Summit

    In his address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2022, Guterres emphasised the importance of increasing the global immunisation push and assisting countries that lack vaccines against the highly infectious virus.

    Failure to vaccinate will give rise to new variants UN chief to world leaders in Davos Summit gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Jan 18, 2022, 8:52 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the globe that failing to vaccinate everyone against COVID-19 will result in new coronavirus variations. In his address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2022, Guterres emphasised the importance of increasing the global immunisation push and assisting countries that lack vaccines against the highly infectious virus. "The previous two years have revealed a simple but cruel truth: if we leave anybody behind, we leave everyone behind," he added, issuing a rallying cry to "come together to make 2022 a genuine moment of recovery."

    The UN Secretary-General warned that future strains of the virus might bring daily life and economies to a standstill. Guterres asked the international community to deal with the coronavirus problem fairly and equitably. He chastised affluent nations for not vaccinating against COVID, stating that 'shamefully,' immunisation rates in industrialised countries are seven times greater than in African ones.

    "If we do not vaccinate everyone, we give rise to new varieties that spread across borders and put daily life and economies to a standstill," the UN Secretary-General bemoaned.
    Guterres also expressed worry that the globe is "nowhere near the objectives" established by the World Health Organization, which has called for vaccinating 40% of the world's population by the end of 2021 and 70% by the middle of 2022.

    Also Read | India becoming new, attractive investment destination for the world: PM Modi at World Economic Forum’s Davos

    The UN Secretary-General asked pharmaceutical firms worldwide to "stand in solidarity with developing nations by sharing licences, know-how, and technology so that we can collectively find a way out of this pandemic." WHO started the UN-backed COVAX initiative in April 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and to push for global equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations. "COVAX's objective was hampered by hoarding/stockpiling in affluent nations, as well as catastrophic outbreaks that resulted in border and supply closures. In addition, a lack of sharing of licences, technology, and know-how by pharmaceutical firms resulted in idle manufacturing capacity," the agency stated in a statement issued on January 16.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 8:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Emirates recreates viral Burj Khalifa ad to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

    'We did it again': Emirates recreates viral Burj Khalifa ad to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

    Yemen Houthis claim drone attack on UAE, fire, explosion reported in Abu Dhabi-dnm

    Abu Dhabi airport drone attack: 2 Indians, 1 Pakistani national killed as Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility

    Connecticut 13 year old dies after fentanyl overdose in school cops discover 40 packets of drug gcw

    Connecticut: 13-year-old dies after fentanyl overdose in school; cops discover 40 packets of drug

    Texas synagogue attack: Hostages freed after long standoff, gunman who sought Pak terrorist's release dead-dnm

    Texas synagogue attack: Hostages freed after long standoff, gunman who sought Pak terrorist’s release dead

    Robbers raid Amazon FedEx freight cars leave thousands of gutted boxes on tracks gcw

    Robbers raid Amazon, FedEx freight cars, leave thousands of gutted boxes on tracks

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a jerk? Watch drb

    Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a jerk? Watch

    Want to live longer? Here are 6 tips that will help you live healthy and happy for long RCB

    Want to live longer? Here are 6 tips that will help you live healthy and happy for long

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Men in Blue eye redemption against Proteas under KL Rahul's leadership-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Men in Blue eye redemption against Proteas under KL Rahul's leadership

    FIFA The Best 2021: Robert Lewandowski wins Best Player award; Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in World XI-ayh

    FIFA The Best 2021: Robert Lewandowski wins Best Player award; Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in World XI

    Emirates recreates viral Burj Khalifa ad to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

    'We did it again': Emirates recreates viral Burj Khalifa ad to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

    Recent Videos

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Video Icon
    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Video Icon
    CPM dirt protest in North Kerala

    CPI-M's 'dirt'y protest in North Kerala

    Video Icon
    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    Video Icon
    Australian Open 2022 Djokovic absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal Medvedev Zverev Tsitsipas and others

    Australian Open 2022: Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

    Video Icon