Extrajudicial killings, torture, mutilation of Baloch youth on rise in Pakistan; families forced into silence

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee reports a surge in extrajudicial killings, torture, and mutilation of Baloch people, including the recent case of Shukrullah and Nadeem Baloch. 

ANI |Published: Feb 19, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): The leading Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee highlighted on Wednesday the rise in the cases of extrajudicial killings, torture, and mutilation of Baloch people.

In a post on X, it shared how two Baloch residents of Panjgur, Shukrullah and Nadeem Baloch were detained by Frontier Corps personnel. "Two days later, Shukrullah's mutilated dead body was found, and Nadeem was discovered critically injured in the district Surab area," the post said.

It also highlighted the plight of the victims' families who "were allegedly threatened and pressured by intelligence agencies to remain silent, and bury the deceased quietly in order to avoid further persecution."

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee strongly gave a call appealing to stand against these extrajudicial killings and the 'kill and dump policy'.

"Discovery of mutilated bodies has become a daily routine which is a stark reminder of ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Baloch. The humanity at large must speak against the State's indiscriminate violence", the post concluded.


Earlier, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee shared on Monday that Balochistan continues to reel under rising cases of forcible abductions, detentions, and disappearances under the pretext of security.

In a post on X, BYC said that Gwadar saw sixteen cases of disappearances in the last few days at the hands of Frontier Corps.

Balochistan faces numerous issues, including state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region suffers from economic neglect, with insufficient development, lack of basic infrastructure, and limited political autonomy.

Previously, highlighting the abduction of Baloch woman, Asma Baloch, BYC organizer Mahrang Baloch said that Balochistan remains one of the most dangerous regions in terms of human rights. (ANI)

