Japan launches AI-powered human washing machine that cleanses body & mind in 15 minutes (WATCH)

Japan has introduced a futuristic 'human washing machine,' an AI-powered device capable of washing and drying people within 15 minutes.

Japanese engineers have introduced a futuristic "human washing machine", an AI-powered device capable of washing and drying people within 15 minutes. 'Mirai Ningen Sentakuk' offers a spa-like experience, featuring advanced water jets and microscopic air bubbles for cleaning. The AI system personalises the wash cycle based on the user's skin type and physical metrics, while also playing calming visuals during the process, Japanese publication Ashahi Shimbun reported.

Developed by Osaka-based Science Co., the "Mirai Ningen Sentakuki" (translated as "Human Washing Machine of the Future") is a marvel of modern engineering. In just 15 minutes, this sleek, pod-like device can wash and dry a person’s body using high-speed jets of water infused with micro-bubbles. These bubbles, tiny yet powerful, penetrate the skin’s surface, removing impurities with unmatched precision.

The design, aesthetic and as futuristic as its function—resembling a transparent capsule, it offers both comfort and privacy.

Also read: 'We're battle ready, can capture Kolkata & Assam': Ex-Bangladesh army major's shocker amid tensions (WATCH)

How It Works? A Peek Inside the Futuristic Pod

Upon entering the pod, users are immersed in warm water, which is combined with jets that release micro-bubbles. As these bubbles burst on contact, they generate pressure waves capable of dislodging dirt and oil, ensuring a thorough cleanse.

AI-powered sensors analyze the user’s biological data to customize the water’s temperature and pressure, providing a tailored experience. The machine even goes a step further—its sensors detect stress or fatigue levels, projecting calming visuals inside the pod to soothe the user’s mind.

"It’s not just about cleaning the body," a company spokesperson explained. "We wanted to create an experience that rejuvenates both body and soul."

Evolution of Human Washing Machine

The concept of a human washing machine isn’t entirely new. The idea first emerged in 1970 when Sanyo Electric Co. (now Panasonic Holdings) debuted a prototype at the Japan World Exposition. That early version incorporated hot water, micro-bubbles, and even massage balls, but it never made it to the commercial market.

The Mirai Ningen Sentakuki is set to make its public debut at the Osaka Kansai Expo in Japan, where a select group of 1,000 attendees will experience the innovation firsthand. Although Science Co. hasn’t disclosed plans for commercial availability or pricing, the buzz surrounding this invention suggests it could become a game-changer in personal hygiene.

Latest Videos