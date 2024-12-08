Japan launches AI-powered human washing machine that cleanses body & mind in 15 minutes (WATCH)

Japan has introduced a futuristic 'human washing machine,' an AI-powered device capable of washing and drying people within 15 minutes. 

Japan launches AI-powered human washing machine that cleanses body & mind in 15 minutes (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 6:28 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 6:28 PM IST

Japanese engineers have introduced a futuristic "human washing machine", an AI-powered device capable of washing and drying people within 15 minutes. 'Mirai Ningen Sentakuk' offers a spa-like experience, featuring advanced water jets and microscopic air bubbles for cleaning. The AI system personalises the wash cycle based on the user's skin type and physical metrics, while also playing calming visuals during the process, Japanese publication Ashahi Shimbun reported.

Developed by Osaka-based Science Co., the "Mirai Ningen Sentakuki" (translated as "Human Washing Machine of the Future") is a marvel of modern engineering. In just 15 minutes, this sleek, pod-like device can wash and dry a person’s body using high-speed jets of water infused with micro-bubbles. These bubbles, tiny yet powerful, penetrate the skin’s surface, removing impurities with unmatched precision.

The design, aesthetic and as futuristic as its function—resembling a transparent capsule, it offers both comfort and privacy. 

Also read: 'We're battle ready, can capture Kolkata & Assam': Ex-Bangladesh army major's shocker amid tensions (WATCH)

How It Works? A Peek Inside the Futuristic Pod

Upon entering the pod, users are immersed in warm water, which is combined with jets that release micro-bubbles. As these bubbles burst on contact, they generate pressure waves capable of dislodging dirt and oil, ensuring a thorough cleanse.

AI-powered sensors analyze the user’s biological data to customize the water’s temperature and pressure, providing a tailored experience. The machine even goes a step further—its sensors detect stress or fatigue levels, projecting calming visuals inside the pod to soothe the user’s mind.

"It’s not just about cleaning the body," a company spokesperson explained. "We wanted to create an experience that rejuvenates both body and soul."

Evolution of Human Washing Machine

The concept of a human washing machine isn’t entirely new. The idea first emerged in 1970 when Sanyo Electric Co. (now Panasonic Holdings) debuted a prototype at the Japan World Exposition. That early version incorporated hot water, micro-bubbles, and even massage balls, but it never made it to the commercial market.

The Mirai Ningen Sentakuki is set to make its public debut at the Osaka Kansai Expo in Japan, where a select group of 1,000 attendees will experience the innovation firsthand. Although Science Co. hasn’t disclosed plans for commercial availability or pricing, the buzz surrounding this invention suggests it could become a game-changer in personal hygiene.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ChatGPT caught lying to developers: New AI model tries to save itself from being replaced and shut down shk

ChatGPT caught lying to developers: New AI model tries to save itself from being replaced and shut down

Explicit footage of couple having sex on Swiss air flight goes viral; crew under fire, probed for leaked video shk

Explicit footage of couple having sex on Swiss air flight goes viral; crew under fire, probed for leaked video

Rebels take control of infamous Saydnaya prison in Syria, footage shows them inspecting wards dmn

Rebels take control of infamous Saydnaya prison in Syria, footage shows them inspecting wards (WATCH)

BREAKING: Russia says Syria's Assad left country, gave orders for peaceful power handover shk

BREAKING: Russia says Assad left Syria, gave orders for peaceful power handover

'We're battle ready, can capture Kolkata & Assam': Ex-Bangladesh army major's shocker amid tensions (WATCH) shk

'We're battle ready, can capture Kolkata & Assam': Ex-Bangladesh army major's shocker amid tensions (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding photos: Actress shares adorable moments on social media NTI

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding photos: Actress shares adorable moments on social media

Salary and DA hike for government employees in December 2024? gcw

Salary and DA hike for government employees in December 2024?

Surprising pension plan earn Rs 1 lakh monthly without a government job here is how gcw

SURPRISING pension plan: Earn Rs 1 lakh monthly without a government job; Here’s how

ChatGPT caught lying to developers: New AI model tries to save itself from being replaced and shut down shk

ChatGPT caught lying to developers: New AI model tries to save itself from being replaced and shut down

PHOTOS Shehnaaz Gill Suit Designs: 8 Stunning Looks to Recreate RBA

(PHOTOS) Shehnaaz Gill Suit Designs: 8 Stunning Looks to Recreate

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon