Explained: Why Canada is reluctant on cracking whip on Sikh separatists

Pro-Khalistani free-run in Canada: The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is walking a tightrope at the moment on the issue of reining in separatist elements in his country. Girish Linganna explains why Canada is releuctant to act despite the risk of straining ties with India.

Days after Asianet Newsable reported the brazenness with which the pro-Khalistani activists took out a float honouring the 1984 assassination of then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, during a parade in Brampton in Canada's Ontario, India has reacted sharply to the incident. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar strongly criticized Canada for permitting the float to appear in the parade, while Canada's High Commissioner for India also expressed his disapproval of the incident.

Jaishankar expressed his concern to media persons in New Delhi about the platform granted to those who promote separatism, extremism, and violence as he commented on the scene in the parade. He commented that it is unfavourable for both relationships and Canada.

IAF has 'another outing in Indian Ocean', this time with 2 Sukhoi-30MKI fighters (PHOTOS)

The Canadian High Commissioner to India vociferously denounced the occurrence at a march by Sikh supporters in Brampton, Ontario. The video circulating on the web in recent days illustrated a scene from the procession with Gandhi wearing a white sari stained with blood and her hands up as men with turbans pointed guns at her. A notice behind the scene declared: “Revenge”.

Cameron MacKay, the High Commissioner for Canada in India, expressed shock and disbelief at the video that is viral on social media. He said, 'I utterly repudiate any form of hatred and the promotion of violent behaviour in Canada. These kinds of acts are unacceptable.'

In 1984, Indira Gandhi was killed by her two Sikh bodyguards in response to her sanctioning of the Indian Army to enter the Golden Temple to flush out Khalistani militants holed out inside with arms and ammunition. The siege, codenamed Operation Bluestar, sparked outrage among Sikhs globally. Outside Punjab, Sikhs have the highest population in Canada.

In recent months, India had summoned the Canadian High Commissioner come to express their worries over pro-Khalistan activists located in Canada who infringed upon the security of India's embassies and consulates. The commercial interconnection between the two countries, as estimated by Indian figures, is valued at $100 billion, consisting of $70 billion of Canadian investments.

But can Canada afford to alienate the Sikh community through harsh measures against Sikh separatists? There are a few reasons why Canada is hesitant to crack down on Sikh separatists.

Freedom of speech and expression

Canada is a country that values freedom of speech and expression. This means that the government cannot simply ban or restrict speech that it finds offensive or disagreeable. While the government can take action against speech that incites violence, it is a delicate balance to strike between protecting freedom of speech and preventing violence.

Large Sikh population in Canada

Canada has a large Sikh population, and many of these Sikhs are law-abiding citizens who contribute to Canadian society in many ways. Cracking down on Sikh separatists could alienate this community and make it more difficult for the government to maintain good relations with it.

Potential for violence

Sikh separatists have a history of violence, and there is a risk that cracking down on them could lead to more violence. The government may not want to risk this, especially given the large Sikh population in Canada.

Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to crack down on Sikh separatists is a difficult one. The government must weigh the need to protect freedom of speech and expression, the potential for alienating the Sikh community, and the risk of violence. It is a decision that will likely be made on a case-by-case basis.

In addition to the reasons mentioned above, there are a few other factors that may be contributing to Canada's hesitation to crack down on Sikh separatists.

The political climate

Canada is currently in the midst of a federal election campaign. Both the Conservative and Liberal parties are vying for the votes of the Sikh community, and neither party wants to alienate this important voting bloc.

The economic relationship

India is a major trading partner for Canada, and the two countries have a strong economic relationship. The Canadian government may be reluctant to do anything that could jeopardize this relationship.

It is important to note that Canada has taken some steps to address the issue of Sikh separatism. In 2006, the Canadian government passed the Public Safety Act, which gave the government new powers to investigate and prosecute terrorism-related activities.

The government has also worked with Indian authorities to share intelligence and coordinate efforts to combat Sikh separatists. However, it is clear that Canada is still reluctant to take a more aggressive approach to the issue. The government is likely to continue to balance the need to protect freedom of speech and expression with the need to prevent violence and protect its economic interests.

Explained: Why Agni Prime will strike fear into India's enemies