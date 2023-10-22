Israel-Palestine war: IDF conduct air strikes on 'terrorist compound' at Mosque in Jenin (WATCH)

The IDF spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, shared a video message underscoring that, despite recent efforts by Hamas to portray itself as a humanitarian organization, the world should not forget the group's violent history.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced their targeting and elimination of individuals affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad who were in a tunnel near the Al-Ansar mosque in Jenin. The IDF claimed that these individuals were planning an imminent attack. The recent IDF intelligence revealed that the mosque had been repurposed as a command center for planning and executing terrorist activities against civilians.

In a series of social media posts, including X (formerly Twitter), the IDF detailed their operations. They reported conducting an aerial strike on a compound within the Al-Ansar Mosque, emphasizing that recent intelligence had exposed the site as a hub for planning and executing terrorist attacks against civilians. Another post highlighted an IDF operation against a terrorist cell attempting to launch anti-tank missiles toward northern Israel.

Additionally, the IDF noted that they have identified approximately 550 failed rocket launches by Hamas within Gaza since October 7, further highlighting the ongoing tensions and security concerns in the region.