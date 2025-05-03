A document has been circulated on social media claiming that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was sexually assaulted in jail.

A document is doing rounds on social media claiming that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was sexually assaulted in jail. The purported document claimed Khan's medical examination was done by the Pak Emirates Military Hospital (PEMH) in Rawalpindi.

However, as per the officials, Khan's medical examination was done by a team of Doctors from PIMS — Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, which is in Islamabad.

Hence, the purported report casts a doubt.

No official response has come yet on the circulated document, which can confirm whether it's true or not.

Disclaimer: Asianet News English cannot independently verify the authenticity of this viral media report.

The document's subject read, “Medical Evaluation Summary and Discharge Authorization Pending- Suspected Sexual Assault Case”.

The patient's name in the document says Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi. In the physical examination section: the purported report said “unstable (hypotension, tachycardia); evidence of recent physical assault (ecchymoses, abrasions).”

The report further had a "Genital exam" section that said "External perineal ecchymosis and swelling".

As per the rectal exam section in the report, the patient had decreased anal sphincter tone, multiple linear fissures, palpable perriectal masses, and perianal erosions with active bleeding.

The report said the "likely causes" of the condition were anal fissures and hemorrhoidal bleeding. Meanwhile, the report claimed other causes of the condition were colorectal polyps, inflammatory bowel disease, and colorectal carcinoma.

A note at the end of the document read, "Discharge papers will be issued only upon receipt of a placement order and written discharge authorization from the Office of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan, also the founder of Pakistan’s main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has been incarcerated since August 2023. This January, Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a case related to the misuse of authority and corruption.