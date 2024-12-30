Ethiopia road accident claims over 60 lives, confirm health officials

A road accident in southern Ethiopia claimed 66 lives, with four injured receiving treatment, confirmed the Sidama Regional Health Bureau. The crash near Galena Bridge remains under investigation. Blurry images showed submerged vehicles and bodies. Authorities promised updates while expressing condolences to the victims' families.

In a tragic incident, more than 60 people lost their lives in a road accident in southern Ethiopia, as confirmed by local health authorities on Sunday.

The Sidama Regional Health Bureau reported on Facebook that "a car accident has claimed the lives of 66 people so far." The bureau added that four injured passengers are currently undergoing treatment at Bona General Hospital.



The accident occurred in the Eastern Zone, near the Galena Bridge in Bona Zuria Woreda. Authorities have not yet revealed the cause of the crash, and investigations are ongoing. Blurry images shared by the health bureau showed a vehicle partially submerged in water, surrounded by a large crowd. Many people were seen trying to pull the vehicle out of the water. Other images depicted bodies covered in blue tarpaulins lying on the ground.

The health bureau expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and promised to share more details as they become available.

Sidama state is located about 300 kilometres (180 miles) south of the capital city Addis Ababa. Road accidents are a common occurrence in Ethiopia due to poorly maintained roads and insufficient safety measures.



The bureau assured that additional information, including the total number of passengers and vehicles involved, will be disclosed once the investigation is complete.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the urgent need for improved road safety in the region. The health bureau’s message of condolences highlights the grief and loss faced by the affected families.

