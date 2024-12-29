South Korea plane crash: Jeju Air flight 2216 skids off runway at Muan airport; Death toll hits 47 (WATCH)

A tragic crash at South Korea's Muan Airport claimed 47 lives as Jeju Air Flight 2216 skidded off the runway and exploded. Rescue efforts continue for survivors among 181 passengers and crew. The crash, linked to landing gear issues, halted airport operations.

A devastating plane crash at South Korea's Muan International Airport has claimed the lives of at least 47 people. The Jeju Air Flight 2216, carrying 181 passengers and six crew members, skidded off the runway and crashed into a wall during landing, causing a massive explosion.

The incident occurred at around 9:03 a.m. local time on Sunday. According to Yonhap news agency, the plane was returning from Bangkok, Thailand, and reported issues with its landing gear before attempting an emergency landing. The crash resulted in large plumes of smoke rising into the sky, as seen in unverified videos shared on social media.

Authorities have confirmed that two people—a passenger and a crew member—were rescued from the wreckage and are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. Rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency services focusing on the aircraft's tail section, where more survivors might be trapped.

Over 80 firefighters and 30 fire trucks have been deployed to the crash site. Officials warn the death toll could rise further as many bodies remain inside the plane's fuselage.

The flight had 173 South Korean passengers and two Thais on board. Early reports suggest the crash might have been caused by birds interfering with the plane’s systems, but the exact cause is still under investigation. All flight operations at Muan International Airport have been temporarily suspended. The airport in South Korea's Jeolla Province has become the centre of rescue and recovery efforts.

Eyewitnesses described the horrifying scene as the plane veered off the runway and burst into flames. Viral footage shows passengers scrambling for safety as emergency crews rushed.

