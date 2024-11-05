Embarrassment for Trudeau: 'Hypocrite' Canadian PM gets X community notes for supporting Khalisani extremists

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced criticism as X Community Notes highlights allegations accusing him of defending terrorists and Khalistani extremists following an assault on Hindu devotees at the Hindu Mahasabha Temple in Brampton.

In a major embarrassment for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, X Community Notes highlighted allegations that he defended terrorists and Khalistani extremists following the attack on Hindu devotees at the Hindu Mahasabha Temple in Brampton.

The Community noted, "There is credible intel evidence that Justin Trudeau and his sponsored K Terrorists in the uniform are behind these acts of violence against Hindus and their place of worship. This Hypocrite is wearing mask and won't take action against his terrorist mates who attacked Hindus."

"There is evidence that Peel Police, who Justin Trudeau has been praising, assaulted the victims who were being attacked by Khalistani extremists. Unconfirmed reports also state that one off-duty sergeant led the mobs outside the Temple," it added.

The reported incident on Sunday (Nov 03) evening saw protestors assembling at the main entrance of the temple, pushing their way inside, and allegedly attacking temple members and visitors. In a joint statement, Hindu organizations described the event as having "shaken the community" and stressed the urgent need for increased security to safeguard Hindu Canadians.

"The protestors reportedly gathered at the temple's main entrance, forcibly entered the premises, and assaulted temple members and visitors, leaving the community shaken and demanding action," read the joint statement.

"The attack is the latest in a series of alarming incidents aimed at Hindu Canadians, who have faced an increasing wave of violence in recent years. Despite repeated calls from community leaders for stronger security measures to protect Hindu places of worship, political leaders have yet to take substantial steps to address the growing hostility," the statement further said.

India condemns attack on Hindus by pro-Khalistan extremists:

India condemned the violent acts committed by pro-Khalistan extremists amid ongoing tensions in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario, yesterday,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

Jaiswal urged the Canadian government to protect all places of worship from such attacks. He stated, “We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted."

