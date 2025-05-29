Elon Musk has stepped down from his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after a brief but headline-making stint.

In a move that has sent shockwaves through political and crypto circles alike, tech billionaire Elon Musk has stepped down from his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump 2.0 administration. His exit not only marks the end of his brief but headline-making stint in government, but also raises questions about the future leadership of the symbolic "meme coin" of federal cost-cutting—DOGE.

Musk announced his departure on May 28 via X (formerly Twitter), and said, “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.”

He added, "The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

Designated earlier this year as a Special Government Employee (SGE), Musk was legally permitted to serve in a part-time government role for up to 130 days per year. His exit was widely anticipated around the end of May, in line with that limit. However, many speculate that his decision to leave may also be linked to recent tensions with President Trump over fiscal policy.

Fallout over the "Big, Beautiful Bill"

Musk's departure comes just days after he publicly criticized Trump's multi-trillion-dollar spending proposal—nicknamed the "Big Beautiful Bill." Musk slammed the legislation as "massive" and "detrimental," arguing that it directly contradicts DOGE's core mission of eliminating government inefficiencies and curbing excessive spending. The bill, which has cleared the House and awaits Senate approval, is projected to inflate the national debt by over $3.3 trillion over the next decade.

Observers have speculated whether Musk's outspoken dissent sealed his fate. While no official statement has linked the two events, the timing has fueled debates over whether his departure was entirely voluntary.

What's next for DOGE?

With Musk now stepping aside, the question looms: who will lead DOGE next? The role demands not only financial acumen but the media magnetism to sustain the meme-like identity Musk helped cultivate around the agency.

While no successor has been named, insiders suggest that a high-profile tech or finance figure—possibly with close ties to the Trump administration—could be tapped to maintain the momentum Musk created.