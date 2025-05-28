NASA rovers like Perseverance are searching for definitive proof, collecting samples that could hold the key to unlocking this age-old mystery.

For decades, the red planet has ignited humanity’s imagination — from science fiction tales of Martians to billion-dollar space missions. But one question continues to fascinate scientists and the public alike: Is there, or was there ever, life on Mars?

What do scientists mean by "life"?

Before diving into the evidence, it's important to define what scientists mean by "life." They're not necessarily looking for little green men. Most often, they're searching for microbial life — single-celled organisms that might have lived billions of years ago or perhaps still survive in extreme underground environments.

Signs of ancient water: A good start

NASA's rovers — including Spirit, Opportunity, Curiosity, and now Perseverance — have found convincing signs that liquid water once flowed on Mars. Evidence includes dry riverbeds, mineral deposits like clays and sulfates, and even ancient lakebeds. Since water is essential for life as we know it, these discoveries strongly suggest that Mars once had the right conditions to support life.

Organic molecules: The building blocks of life

In 2018, NASA's Curiosity rover detected organic molecules in 3-billion-year-old Martian rock. While these aren't proof of life, organic compounds are the basic ingredients needed to form life. The presence of these molecules is encouraging, but not definitive.

Methane spikes: A mystery in the air

One of the most puzzling clues comes from methane detections in the Martian atmosphere. On Earth, methane is mostly produced by living organisms. Curiosity and Earth-based telescopes have observed seasonal spikes in Martian methane levels, suggesting an unknown, possibly biological source. However, some geological processes can also release methane, so the jury is still out.

Fossil-like features in meteorites

In 1996, a Martian meteorite named ALH84001 made headlines when NASA scientists claimed to have found fossilized microbial life within it. Later analysis cast doubt on this claim, suggesting the shapes could have formed through non-biological processes. But it was the first time the possibility of past Martian life entered serious scientific discussion.

Perseverance and the Mars sample return

NASA's Perseverance rover, currently exploring Jezero Crater — a former lakebed — is collecting rock and soil samples that may one day be returned to Earth. These samples could provide the clearest answers yet. Scientists hope they might contain biosignatures, or chemical fingerprints of past life.