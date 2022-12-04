Elon Musk advised Joe Biden to 'buy a tesla'; Here's why?

US President Joe Biden recently announced that the government will construct 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country and that the great American road trip will be entirely electrified. Elon Musk suggests that Biden purchase a Tesla.

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, recommended US President Joe Biden to buy a Tesla on Sunday, as Biden disclosed plans to create 5 lakh electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country.

In the latest, Biden announced the first round of funding for a countrywide electric vehicle charging network, which will fund the installation of stations in 35 states.

"Across the country, we are constructing 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations. The great American road trip will be completely electric," tweeted Biden. "Or you can simply purchase a Tesla," Musk responded.

Biden added from the @POTUS account, "You hired me to get things done; I hope I'm making you proud." Musk again reacted, "I kinda like this post, tbh (to be honest)."

Earlier this year, Musk claimed that no one was paying attention to Biden after the President failed to mention Tesla at his State of the Union address. "No one is paying attention to the State of the Union," Musk reportedly said.

Biden emphasised Ford and GM's combined $18 billion investment in electric vehicle development, whereas Tesla was not addressed in Biden's address to the nation.

"Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles and is investing more than GM + Ford combined," Musk later tweeted directly to Biden. "Biden treats Americans like fools," Elon Musk claimed. However, in his first-ever public acknowledgement of Musk-run Tesla's contribution to the world of EVs, Biden said in February that the US is constructing a reliable national public charging network to fight China's EV challenge.

"Manufacturing is returning to America after decades," said Musk, "from iconic companies like GM and Ford expanding new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our country's largest electric vehicle maker, to innovative newer firms."

Also Read: 'Should Assange and Snowden be pardoned?' Elon Musk starts a new Twitter poll

Also Read: Neuralink human trials soon, says Elon Musk; plans to get one chip for himself