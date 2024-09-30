Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ELIMINATED! Hezbollah rockets commander killed in Israeli airstrike in Beirut, says IDF

    The commander of Hezbollah’s medium-range rockets unit was killed in an airstrike on Saturday in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 7:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 7:36 PM IST

    The commander of Hezbollah’s medium-range rockets unit was killed in an airstrike on Saturday in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced. Eid Hassan Nashar was a “veteran commander” in Hezbollah and was a “central source of knowledge in the field of rockets,” the IDF said.

    According to a report by Times of Israel, Nashar previously served as the head of the surface-to-surface missile unit, and the deputy of the Badr regional unit, according to the military.

    Most of Hezbollah’s leadership, including the commander of its rocket and missile division, Ibrahim Qubaisi, have been killed by Israel in recent weeks. Other top commanders in the division have also been killed.

    The IDF says it also struck caches of medium-range rockets, which can reach up to 200 kilometers, in recent airstrikes in Lebanon.

    Also read: EXPLOSIVE! Israel used 900kg US-made bomb to eliminate Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, says Senator Kelly

    This development comes when Israel announced on Saturday that it had killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, marking a significant blow to the Lebanese militant group after months of ongoing conflict. Nasrallah was one of the most influential figure killed by Israel during the recent escalations with Hezbollah.

    According to the Israeli military, the airstrike also claimed the lives of Ali Karki, Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, along with several other Hezbollah commanders.

