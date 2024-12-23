Earth-like life on Moon? Japan plans massive spinning Moon city for 10,000 people, launches research

Kyoto University and Kajima Corp unveil ambitious "Neo Lunar Glass" project: a 400-meter rotating tower that creates Earth-like gravity through spinning.

First Published Dec 23, 2024, 1:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

A groundbreaking collaboration between Kyoto University and construction giant Kajima Corp. is poised to redefine humanity's approach to lunar living. The ambitious duo is spearheading research to develop a lunar habitat capable of generating artificial gravity, potentially revolutionizing life on the Moon by replicating Earth-like conditions.

Dubbed the "Neo Lunar Glass," this futuristic project envisions a colossal paraboloid structure that uses rotation to simulate gravity. Aiming for completion of a ground-based prototype by the 2030s, the initiative represents a monumental stride in space habitation technology.

"This project demands a significant technological leap, but we aim to achieve it and pave the way for space colonies," remarked Yosuke Yamashiki, a professor at Kyoto University specializing in advanced integrated studies in human survivability.

Spanning an estimated 200 meters in diameter and soaring 400 meters in height, the Neo Lunar Glass promises to accommodate up to 10,000 inhabitants. The concept seeks to counteract the detrimental effects of prolonged exposure to microgravity, such as muscle atrophy and bone loss, offering a sustainable solution for long-term lunar colonization.

The project, which commenced this fiscal year, will tackle critical challenges through models and computer simulations. Earlier this month, Kyoto University and Kajima unveiled a 1:2000 scale model and shared promising simulation results showcasing how objects behave under artificial gravity.

