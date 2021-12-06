  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dr Anthony Fauci says there are signs that Omicron may be less hazardous than Delta

    While US President Joe Biden's main medical adviser has emphasised the need for further evidence before concluding, he has also stated that it does not appear to be of "a high degree of severity."

    Dr Anthony Fauci says there are signs that Omicron may be less hazardous than Delta gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Dec 6, 2021, 8:30 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As the newly discovered Omicron variety of COVID-19 spreads worldwide, there are signs that it may be less hazardous than Delta. While US President Joe Biden's main medical adviser has emphasised the need for further evidence before concluding, he has also stated that it does not appear to be of "a high degree of severity."

    According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, there does not appear to be a high severity level at this time. But we must be cautious before concluding that it is less severe or does not produce serious disease compared to Delta. He also stated that the Biden administration is now considering relaxing travel restrictions that were put in place shortly after the Omicron version was discovered. While Fauci did not provide a date during his CNN address, he expressed optimism that the restriction will be removed within a "fair" time frame. Since its discovery in mid-November, the Omicron variety has spread to over 40 countries. While the World Health Organization has stated that no deaths have been connected to the Omicron form, nations remain on high alert due to the rapidly increasing caseload.

    Researchers suggested last week that the substantially modified strain may be spreading at more than twice the rate of the Delta version. A preliminary study conducted by South African researchers also revealed that the strain is three times more likely to produce COVID-19 re-infections than Delta or Beta.

    Also Read | US makes COVID test mandatory for all passengers amid Omicron threat

    Meanwhile, In response to an increasing number of cases of the new Omicron form, the United States has made it mandatory for all incoming travellers, including those from India, to have a negative COVID-19 test report or confirmation of viral recovery. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the Department of Health and Human Services, the new method will take into force on December 6.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 8:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prince William reveals about his mental health crisis felt like engulfed by dark cloud gcw

    Prince William reveals about his mental health crisis, says felt like 'engulfed by dark cloud of anguish'

    Omicron threat With 160 cases UK tightens testing for inbound travellers gcw

    Omicron threat: With 160 cases, UK tightens testing for inbound travellers, adds Nigeria to red list

    US makes COVID test mandatory for all passengers amid Omicron threat gcw

    US makes COVID test mandatory for all passengers amid Omicron threat

    WHO says it has not recorded any deaths related to Omicron variant gcw

    WHO says it has not recorded any deaths related to Omicron variant

    South Africa hit by fourth wave of COVID-19, driven by Omicron variant

    South Africa hit by fourth wave of COVID-19, driven by Omicron variant

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif's besties Jasmin Karachiwala, Dr Jewel Gamadia to attend the grand wedding; read deets RCB

    Katrina Kaif's besties Jasmin Karachiwala, Dr Jewel Gamadia to attend the grand wedding; read deets

    Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Hamilton wins amid crashes and controversy at Jeddah circuit

    Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton wins amid crashes and controversy at Jeddah circuit

    Nagaland civilian killings: Para Special Forces behind botched operation

    Nagaland civilian killings: Para Special Forces behind botched operation?

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez in trouble? Actress detained at Mumbai Airport, ED issues lookout notice RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez detained at Mumbai Airport after ED issues lookout notice

    Motor Vehicles Act 2019 implemented in Maharashtra pay hefty fines for traffic violations gcw

    Motor Vehicles Act 2019 implemented in Maharashtra, now pay hefty fines for traffic violations

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon