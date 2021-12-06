Dr Anthony Fauci says there are signs that Omicron may be less hazardous than Delta

While US President Joe Biden's main medical adviser has emphasised the need for further evidence before concluding, he has also stated that it does not appear to be of "a high degree of severity."

As the newly discovered Omicron variety of COVID-19 spreads worldwide, there are signs that it may be less hazardous than Delta. While US President Joe Biden's main medical adviser has emphasised the need for further evidence before concluding, he has also stated that it does not appear to be of "a high degree of severity."

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, there does not appear to be a high severity level at this time. But we must be cautious before concluding that it is less severe or does not produce serious disease compared to Delta. He also stated that the Biden administration is now considering relaxing travel restrictions that were put in place shortly after the Omicron version was discovered. While Fauci did not provide a date during his CNN address, he expressed optimism that the restriction will be removed within a "fair" time frame. Since its discovery in mid-November, the Omicron variety has spread to over 40 countries. While the World Health Organization has stated that no deaths have been connected to the Omicron form, nations remain on high alert due to the rapidly increasing caseload.

Researchers suggested last week that the substantially modified strain may be spreading at more than twice the rate of the Delta version. A preliminary study conducted by South African researchers also revealed that the strain is three times more likely to produce COVID-19 re-infections than Delta or Beta.

Meanwhile, In response to an increasing number of cases of the new Omicron form, the United States has made it mandatory for all incoming travellers, including those from India, to have a negative COVID-19 test report or confirmation of viral recovery. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the Department of Health and Human Services, the new method will take into force on December 6.